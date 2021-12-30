THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The final three days of Kwanzaa's citywide observance of the heritage of African people held in local library branches: Nia (Purpose), 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Library 21c; Kuumba (Creativity), 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Sand Creek Library; Day 7 Imani (Faith), Saturday, Day of Meditation and Reflection at home. tinyurl.com/ycxkhydk The official Kwanzaa film narrated by Maya Angelou, https://youtu.be/gFn-pg14kOc
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Learn the local history of racing great Al Unser Sr., who died Dec. 9. So many fascinating items about the Unser family and all about the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb up Pikes Peak, at Penrose Heritage Museum with special holiday hours and days at 11 Lake Circle. A free treat. Call: 719-577-7065, ppihc.org/penrose-heritage-museum
FRIDAY
New Year's Eve for the youngsters: Noon Year's Eve, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. A countdown balloon drop and confetti at noon. Presented by Pikes Peak Children's Museum and Children's Hospital Colorado. Family pass $45 plus $4.37. Face painting, STEAM activities, music and an alcohol pull for the adults. pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org
FRIDAY
New Year's Eve is a special night at the Denver Zoo, a Low-Sensory Experience Zoo Lights for those with sensory processing disorders. The lights won't be strobing and sounds are lower all across the 84 acres. Crowds will be limited, 5-9p.m., and there are Quiet Rooms. Tickets: $15 for ages 12-64, $13 for 65 and up, $10 for ages 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. Book online: denverzoo.org/low-sensory-night
FRIDAY
A breathtaking mountain tradition on New Year's Eve, the Steamboat Resort Torchlight Parade with synchronized skiing illuminated only by the torches. Starting at 5:30 p.m. with a Light Up Snow Cat parade and the evening ends with fireworks, permitted in the snowy area. steamboat.com/things-to-do/events/new-years-eve-celebration
SUNDAY-JAN. 30
Pottery by the Price, the first show of the year at Commonwheel Artists Co-op in Manitou Springs. Formerly Pottery by the Pound but adjusted for COVID-19 protocols to limit touching. A shopping time when member artists and guest artists clear inventory and sell pottery seconds at greatly reduced prices. Because crowd numbers are limited, shopping appointments, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at commonwheel.com/appointments.html.
