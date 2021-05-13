Pueblo baseball history, Sunday Run to the Shrine, snakes and steam engines are part of the weekend in Colorado Springs and beyond.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Baseball in southern Colorado: Brown Bombers, CF&I League, La Gente Sports and, from up north, the Beet Leagues. All part of a free Colorado baseball history exhibit, "¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues Colorado," at El Pueblo History Museum in Pueblo through Aug. 1. From community baseball teams to the Major League, reproductions of historic and personal photographs, graphics and a bilingual video produced by “La Vida Baseball.” Traveling exhibition. 301 N. Union Ave. Museum open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ElPuebloHistoryMuseum.org, 719-583-0453.
FRIDAY
Bring your fur babies for a special Friday time at 9 a.m. Check in at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center for a dog-friendly trail map and giveaways. Dogs on leash except in the designated off-leash area. Bring poo bags. gardenofgods.com
SATURDAY
Ride around the area and stop your motorcycle to toss darts for prizes in the VFW Warriors Spring Dart Run to benefit veterans. A donations breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 9 from The Retired Enlisted Association, 3065 S. Academy Blvd., stops in Franktown, Elizabeth, Falcon and VFW Post 3917 in Security. Tickets from $15, tinyurl.com/2mp5nba6
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The romance of the steam engines lives again when, for the first time, the 62-year-old Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden will have three coal-fired narrow-gauge locomotives operating during two days, including Rio Grande Southern No. 20, Denver & Rio Grande Western No. 346 and the big guy, Denver & Rio Grande Western No. 491. Parade at 9:30 a.m., train rides every half hour until 3 p.m. Timed admission, masks required. Tickets: ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org, 303-279-4591
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
These snakes aren't on a plane, they're in the Pueblo Convention Center for the two-day HERPS Colorado Exotic Reptile and Pet Show. Reptiles, amphibians, inverts, feeders and more available from breeders. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 320 Central Main St. One- and two-day tickets: herpshow.net/buy-ticket/reptile-show-in-pueblo-co
SUNDAY
A great weekend walk. The annual Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Run to the Shrine, the only time folks can walk up the mountain to Will Rogers Shrine, sold out for Saturday so a Sunday event was added from 3:20-8 p.m. 4 miles up and back, with spectacular views. Register for this zoo fundraiser: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/run-to-the-shrine
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible due to COVID.