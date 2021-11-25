Disney on Ice, holiday lights at the zoos and time to shop the local businesses this weekend around Colorado Springs and along the Front Range.

Lights at the zoo

- One of the most spectacular ways to start the holiday season, the state’s zoos are lighting up in a beautiful way starting this weekend. The 125-year Denver Zoo Lights is underway now through Jan. 2 with 2 million LED lights across 80 acres, 5-10 p.m. Special nightly activities including ice carving. $15-25, denverzoo.org. ElectriCritters at Pueblo Zoo begins Friday to Dec. 26, 150 animal creations, 250,000 lights. $7-9, pueblozoo.org/events. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 31st Electric Safari, voted one of the best in the country, begins Dec. 3 to Jan. 1. cmzoo.org

Disney on Ice

- Moana, Elsa and Olaf, Mickey and Minnie: They’ll all be there on skates for the 40th anniversary Disney on Ice “Dream Big” at Broadmoor World Arena. Six performances Friday to Sunday. Fully vaccinated or masks required, and masks suggested for everyone. Tickets: disneyonice.com. Also Dec. 2-5 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Winter Wanderland

- Winter Wanderland special treats in Denver’s Cherry Creek North, starting this weekend with a walkway of 600 illuminated trees covered with a million LED lights. An international interactive art exhibit. 16 blocks to stroll. Upcoming: Menorah Lighting and a special Hanukkah celebration Nov. 28, and Saturday Night Lights Dec. 4, 11 and 18. CherryCreekNorth.com/Holidays, and Facebook or Instagram.

Small Business Saturday kickoff

- Ready, set, shop. A tradition to support local businesses during holiday time begins this weekend with Small Business Saturday kickoff, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Acacia Park. A Downtown Holiday Coupon Book, free Discover Downtown Digital Pass, guide to downtown businesses, shopping tote, and shops and restaurants everywhere. Sales, and new pop-up stores, too. downtowncs.com/event/small-business-saturday

Alpaca Extravaganza

- Adorable alpacas and soft things to wear or cuddle under at the 16th annual Alpaca Extravaganza, Wild Hair Alpacas at Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. secab- extravaganza.weebly.com

Concert, dinner at Glen Eyrie

- An elegant abbreviated version of Handel’s ”Messiah” and Oratorio, concert and optional dinner seating in the castle, Glen Eyrie. Features The Parish House Baroque and Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble. A 75-minute concert with period instruments. Two concert seatings Saturday, $34-49. Dinner between concerts, $39 all inclusive. Reservations 719-265-7050, gleneyrie.org/our-event/handels-messiah

NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID restrictions.