THURSDAY
A 5K walk/run through the solar system at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center kicks off the summer Space Foundation Discovery Center's "Science of Sport" program. 4-6 p.m. Free. Interstellar photos and giveaways. Those in the 5K get 50% off admission to the Space Foundation's kickoff block party that night, 5-8 p.m. Register: discoverspace.org
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The Colorado Springs Children's Chorale celebrates a "Seasons of Love" concert as it performs and strolls through the blooming beauty of the grounds at Glen Eyrie. Concertgoers walk short distances to performances and the event concludes with a "toast for all to a new season of good health, music and love," organizers say. Bring blankets for sitting and wear walking shoes. Tickets: evenings $35; matinees $20; $10 for children 10 and younger. kidssing.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Incredible Circus Millibo is the inaugural family event in MAT's new outdoor garden performance area on the next three Fridays and Saturdays. A fun circus time with jugglers, aerial acrobats, unicycles, music, tightrope walking and clowning around. The enclosed garden is south of Millibo Art Theatre at 1626 S. Tejon St. All COVID-19 protocols. Tickets $12.50 or $40 for family packs of four. themat.org.
SATURDAY
Learn about the colorful art all along the Arkansas River in Pueblo during the Pueblo Levee Walk, presented by the Pueblo Downtown Association from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two walking routes, including the suspension pedestrian bridge, with muralists, actors giving the history of the 1921 flood, food trucks and giveaways. Walks begin at Dutch Clark Stadium, 1001 E. Abriendo Ave. Tickets in advance $10 general admission or $25 for goodie bags, eventbrite.com/e/pueblo-levee-walk-tickets-154466448305
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Gamers' alert. Here's a good one, The Dungeon to benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory, Dungeons & Java, 4420 Austin Bluffs Parkway. On-site, with COVID protocols at 11 a.m. Registration before 11 p.m. Friday: smash.gg/thedungeon. Saturday: Smash Singles to Top 8, Shoe's Ultimate Items Bracket, Smash Ultimate Auction Tournament. Sunday: Tekken 7, MK 11, Tekken 7 Auction Tournament, Main Games top 8. $3,000 in total pot bonuses.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Visiting the mountains this weekend? Here's the perfect destination: the 20th annual Tesoro Indian Market and Ceremonial Dance. Forty Indian nations represented. Juried art, dance performances, food from Tocabe and the Fort Restaurant food truck Tatanka, music and storytelling. Hawkquest's educational demonstrations with eagles, hawks and raptors. No powwow this year because of COVID-19 protocols. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Admission $10, children 12 and younger free. The Fort, 19192 Colorado 8, Morrison. tesoroculturalcenter.org/indian-market