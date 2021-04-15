Here's our look at some of the best options for leisure and fun around Colorado Springs this weekend.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Four days and nights of some of the best films and award winners of the year during the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Shorts Nights, virtual for movie lovers nationwide. Watch whenever you want, finishing a film within 24 hours. Tickets per film or the whole festival: rmwfilm.org/rmwf-cinema/
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
It's springtime for sure and time for the online portion of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Plant Sale. Locally grown flowers and plants, herbs and veggies, grasses and bushes and more. Order by April 26 for curbside pick-up at the zoo April 30-May 1. In-person sale May 22-23, with plants that mature later in the season. More: cmzoo.org/plantsale
FRIDAY
Music, crafts, food and art at "Art Aloud 2021," a Third Friday Outdoor Reception, 3-7 p.m.at Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd. Tables and booths in the parking lot with creators of all types. For more: 265-6694.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
All their performances were canceled in 2020 but now Colorado Ballet Society's Pre-Professionals and Colorado Youth Ballet are planning an "Encore" weekend at 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Colorado Springs Christian School, 4855 Mallow Road. Tickets $15-20: danceinthesprings.com
SATURDAY
The annual Colorado Springs Bike Swap is a go this year, with COVID protocols and a long list of cycling-related gear swap vendors expected at SoccerHaus, 4845 List Drive. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.. Admission a $2 donation to Kids on Bikes. More: facebook.com/events/435116517706507
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
It's Youth Soccer Weekend at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. And don't be surprised if there are some of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC there from their new stadium nearby. They'll be opening their season in May. Free museum entry to all youngsters wearing their youth soccer jerseys. Race against America’s greatest athletes on the interactive track or bring questions to the Ask an Athlete exhibit. For more: usopm.org/things-to-do-in-april
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19. Check websites.