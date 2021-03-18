THURSDAY
In the late 1800s it was called "consumption" and hundreds came here hoping for a cure for it. They came for the sunshine and high altitude and for tuberculosis sanatoriums. UCCS presents a free virtual history, "Chasing the Cure: The Archaeology of Cragmor Tuberculosis Sanatorium," 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Register: communique.uccs.edu/?p=130151
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Philharmonic/Rocky Mountain Women's Film virtual film series continues with "Music by Prudence," featuring 24-year-old Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Prudence Mabhena, and "The Lady in Number Six: Music Saved My Life," about Alice Herz-Sommer, a German-speaking Jewish pianist who, before she died, was the world’s oldest Holocaust survivor. Tickets: csphilharmonic.org/FILMharmonic
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Opening weekend celebrating the 50-year history of Historic Denver Inc., at the Molly Brown House Museum in Denver. "Looking Forward/Looking Back" runs through Sept. 19 with the history of restoration of the 1889 home of the Unsinkable Molly Brown and plans for a proposed 50 history projects. Tickets in advance: mollybrown.org
SATURDAY
A virtual gaming day starting at 11 a.m. . Honoring the Brave Gaming Tournament supports local military, families and veterans; play Rocket League (Rated E for Everyone) or Call of Duty: Cold War 4v4 (Rated M for Mature), cross-platform event for any gaming console. Registration $15-25, matcherino.com/events/42809
SATURDAY
Join the 24th annual St. Patrick’s Day Walk in this non-competitive 5K and 10K event on Monument Valley Greenway and along historic streets. The walk rated easy, difficult for wheelchairs. Open to the public by Falcon Wanderers Walking Club. Meet at Modern Woodmen of America Building, 2924 N. Beacon St., 8:30 a.m. to noon. Leashed pets. For information: Curt Converse, 591-8193.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Live theater, albeit with COVID protocols, is returning a little at a time in the Denver area. "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" opens this weekend through April 18 at Littleton Town Hall Arts Center, $47-$52, boxoffice@townhallartscenter.org. Two virtual weekends in April. This weekend at Lone Tree Arts Center with limited seating, it's "Take to the Highway," tribute to the music of James Taylor, Carole King and Carly Simon, $50-60, boxoffice@cityoflonetree.com
NOTE: Last-minute changes possible because of COVID-19 protocols. Check websites.