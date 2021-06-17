Ford Mustangs, Celtic fun, Monster Trucks and Colorado gems and minerals are weekend offerings.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FIBArk Whitewater Festival is a go this year in Salida. One of the oldest and best-known whitewater weekends, this includes river events from championships to novices and fun categories. Music in the Park at Riverside, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, tickets $40. Six tickets per household per day. fibark.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Victor Gem and Mineral Show is a gold-camp special; Colorado-dug minerals and many from the nearby mining area. Included are polished gems, hand-crafted jewelry, rough slabs, specimens, cabochons, geode breaking, Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District gold ore specimens and Cripple Creek turquoise. Gold and gem panning at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. Guided tours of the mining district at VictorMuseum.com. More info: STCFG.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Celtic Festival returns this year with massed bagpipe bands, fish and chips, a whiskey tasting, Irish and Highland dancers and Celtic Rock by Seven Nations and Trikk. On the grounds of Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Single day and weekend passes at pikespeakcelticfestival.com.

FRIDAY

Learn the secrets up there in those wide-open dark skies during the June Night Sky Program at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Park staff and the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society help search above for planets, galaxies and nebulas. Meet at the Visitor Center of the park, newly designated an International Dark Sky Park. Entrance $10 per adult, 15 and younger free. 719-748-3253, nps.gov/flfo on Facebook or Twitter at @FlorissantNPS.

SATURDAY

It will be a great day for those who love Ford Mustangs when the Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup Show 'n Shine fills Memorial Park on Saturday. Mustangs, 425 in all, from 1964 to 2021 will be spotted on the road from Hotel Eleganté to the park between 7 and 9 a.m., Circle Drive/Lake to South Nevada, Colorado and Pikes Peak Avenues to Union Boulevard. Check out the cars and meet owners 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and it's free. Food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And don't be surprised to see the cars all around the area for several days. It's the 33rd year for the gathering which had previously been in Steamboat Springs. rockymountainmustangroundup.org

SATURDAY

Monster Truck action fills the stadium at Norris-Penrose Event Center when the Nitro Tour thunders in for two shows. Racing, freestyle, wheelie contests and up-close pit parties. Matinee pit party at noon, event at 1:30 p.m. Click or tap here for matinee tickets. Evening event, pit party 6 p.m., action at 7:30p.m. Click or tap here for evening tickets.