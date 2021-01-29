Iowa native Sam Schreier has been a meteorologist at KOAA since 2017. To get to know Schreier away from the camera, I asked him a few simple questions.
Question: You went to Iowa State, a school whose athletic teams are called the Cyclones. Did that have anything to do with you becoming a meteorologist?
Answer: Ironically, no. ... I kind of stumbled into being a meteorologist by combining just a few other things I loved growing up. I lived on a farm and always loved when we had severe weather roll through Iowa. I also was very active and outgoing in speech and other performance activities in high school. So I kind of looked for a way to combine the two, and a broadcast meteorologist seemed to be my thing.
Q: What do you think you’d do for a career if you weren’t in broadcasting?
A: If I had the money, I would love to be a movie producer. ... Realistically, I could see myself being a higher level math teacher, like a calculus teacher in high school, since I was always decent at math. Staying in the communications field and doing something with VisitCOS could be a lot of fun, trying to convince people to come visit and live in this amazing city.
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
A: This one is easy: teleportation. I don’t know why this isn’t a more popular answer. Imagine never having to book a flight or drive through traffic again. I could sleep in for work longer and teleport right to my desk. I could go on vacation and teleport right back to my bed, saving hotel money. If science could go ahead and get that figured out already, it would be great.
Q: As a broadcaster, what do you think of the movie “Anchorman”? How much of it is accurate?
A: “Anchorman” is an outstanding movie and it’s super funny. As much as I want the movie to be accurate, there’s not much that’s true. I’ve never killed a man with a trident like meteorologist Brick Tamland; our anchorman Rob Quirk has very few leather- bound books and his house doesn’t smell like rich mahogany; we don’t use a conch shell to assemble the news team; and, so far, we haven’t fought the other news stations in town with medieval weapons. I would, however, love the chance to anchor with Ron Burgundy, so if he’s reading this, just have him give me a call and I”ll get him credentials to enter the building.
Q: What co-workers do you hang out with the most?
A: I hang out with Alasyn Zimmerman and Brie Groves the most. I’m lucky in that not only are they some of the best journalists in the entire market, they happen to be wonderful, nice and funny people. I tend to stop over at Brie’s house to see her and hang out with her husband, Ryan, and her amazing kids. We have the same sarcastic sense of humor and I could spend hours with her and her family. Alasyn is my game night buddy and she too has an amazing and sarcastic sense of humor. Luckily for me and her boyfriend, Ryan, she’s quite terrible at most of the games we play so it’s great to relax and beat her at pretty much any game we choose.
Q: Is a hot dog a sandwich or something else?
A: I’m really glad this was brought up because it’s one of the most important topics we rarely cover. A hot dog is clearly a sandwich, and there’s just no argument that it’s not. You have a delicious piece of America shoved between two buns and topped with anything from ketchup and mustard to cheese sauce.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.