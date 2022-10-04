Looking for a spooky thrill this October? Here are six haunted houses around Colorado to check out this season.
Aftermath Haunted House, Cañon City
Dates and hours: 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29
Prices: Buy tickets in Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District community room, $20, $40 fast pass, 12 and younger must have an adult with them; 719-275-1578
Location: 575 Ash St., Cañon City
Website: ccrec.colorado.gov/aftermath
The Fear Complex, Colorado Springs
Featuring Sinister Manor, 3D Carnevil, The Haunted Mines and The Sanitarium.
Dates and hours: 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m. most Thursdays and Sundays and Oct. 31, Lights Out events 7-10 p.m. Nov. 4-5
Location: 2220 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
Prices: $20-$56
Website: thefearcomplex.org
HellScream Haunted House, Colorado Springs
Dates and hours: 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m. most Thursdays and Sundays and Oct. 31, Lights Out events 7-10 p.m. Nov. 4-5
Location: 3021 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs
Prices: $20-$56
Website: hellscreamhaunt.com
Scorched Earth Haunted Farm, Peyton
Dates and hours: 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 15, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30
Location: 8310 Blue Gill Drive, Peyton
Prices: $10-$15, $2 discount for military, first responders and students with ID
Website: scorchedearth.farm
13th Floor Haunted House, Denver
Featuring Primal Fear, Midnight Mania and All Hallows Eve
Dates and hours: Daily through Nov. 5, except Oct. Monday 10 and Nov. 1-3
Location: 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver
Prices: $19.99-$32.99
Website: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com
Terror in the Corn, Erie
Dates and hours: 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays through Oct. 30.
Location: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4 Erie, CO
Prices: $35-$50, includes entry to the Fall Festival at Anderson Farms.
Website: terrorinthecorn.com
Gazette Digital Producer Ajia Cuevas contributed to this article.