Looking for a spooky thrill this October? Here are six haunted houses around Colorado to check out this season. 

Aftermath Haunted House, Cañon City

Dates and hours: 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29

Prices: Buy tickets in Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District community room, $20, $40 fast pass, 12 and younger must have an adult with them; 719-275-1578

Location: 575 Ash St., Cañon City

Website: ccrec.colorado.gov/aftermath

The Fear Complex, Colorado Springs

Featuring Sinister Manor, 3D Carnevil, The Haunted Mines and The Sanitarium.

Dates and hours: 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m. most Thursdays and Sundays and Oct. 31, Lights Out events 7-10 p.m. Nov. 4-5

Location: 2220 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs

Prices: $20-$56

Website: thefearcomplex.org

HellScream Haunted House, Colorado Springs

Dates and hours: 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m. most Thursdays and Sundays and Oct. 31, Lights Out events 7-10 p.m. Nov. 4-5

Location: 3021 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs

Prices: $20-$56

Website: hellscreamhaunt.com

Scorched Earth Haunted Farm, Peyton

Dates and hours: 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 15, 6:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30

Location: 8310 Blue Gill Drive, Peyton

Prices: $10-$15, $2 discount for military, first responders and students with ID

Website: scorchedearth.farm

13th Floor Haunted House, Denver

Featuring Primal Fear, Midnight Mania and All Hallows Eve

Dates and hours: Daily through Nov. 5, except Oct. Monday 10 and Nov. 1-3 

Location: 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Prices: $19.99-$32.99

Website: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com

Terror in the Corn, Erie

Dates and hours: 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays through Oct. 30. 

Location: 6728 County Rd 3 1/4 Erie, CO

Prices: $35-$50, includes entry to the Fall Festival at Anderson Farms.

Website: terrorinthecorn.com

