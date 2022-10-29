Whether you are a guest coming in from out of town or you have resided in Colorado Springs for years, make sure you check out these fun and fascinating museums around the city.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these 6 museums around Colorado Springs are unmatched in educational value, friendly service, and overall appeal. Visit them to see if you agree:

#6 SPACE FOUNDATION DISCOVERY CENTER: 4425 Arrowswest Drive

The entryway to the Space Foundation Discovery Center located at 4425 Arrowswest Dr.

#5 COLORADO SPRINGS FINE ARTS CENTER AT COLORADO COLLEGE: 30 West Dale Street

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College provides innovative, educational, and multidisciplinary arts experiences that elevate the spirit and inspire community vitality. — The Gazette file

#4 WESTERN MUSEUM OF MINING & INDUSTRY: 225 North Gate Boulevard

Richard Sauers, curator of the Western Museum of Mining & Industry, is proud to bring the featured exhibit “Left Behind in the Mines” to the community.

#3 NATIONAL MUSEUM OF WORLD WAR II AVIATION: 775 Aviation Way

Pilot Bill Klaers, left, does the preflight checks of the B-25J Bomber “In the Mood” while talking to the crowd Saturday after a presentation about the Doolittle Raid on Japan on April 18, 1942, at the National Museum of World War II Aviation.

#2 COLORADO SPRINGS PIONEERS MUSEUM: 215 South Tejon Street

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Reader comments:

"Perfect encapsulation of our city's heritage, bringing history to the modern day for each of us to enjoy and be educated. A wonderful place to bring guests."

"I love that it has always been free to go see. A great way to learn about Colorado Springs History."

"This is a great little museum. I don’t know why they don’t have a better following. They do a fantastic job especially on the local history!"

#1 U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC MUSEUM: 200 South Sierra Madre Street

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum’s “Introduction to the Games” gallery.

Reader comments:

"Well worth the time and an interesting tour. Tour guides are friendly and informative. Even our young kids had fun!"

"Fabulous museum with lots of interaction, very modern technology transmitting the entire history of the Olympics and a great support staff."

"What a wonderful addition to a very special city that has so many active people in a beautiful setting!"

