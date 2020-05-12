The finale for "Survivor: Winners at War" airs on Wednesday. To get to know what the three-time contest and "Survivor: Africa" winner is like when he's not competing, I asked him five simple questions.
What are three foods you have to have in your fridge or pantry?
Pickles, kosher dill pickles from the refrigerator section. Not the other kind. I always have the green Tobasco stocked in my pantry and I would definitely say coffee.
If your TV had only three shows or networks, what would you watch?
Probably it'd be CBS, Bravo just because I love all those Bravo shows and I'm really into the show called the “Curse of Oak Island.” That's one of my all time favorite. I think that's on the History Channel. It's a treasure hunting show, I love it.
When you were a kid, what did you imagine doing for a living?
I wanted to be a professional soccer player or a doctor, one of the two, never a reality star, that wasn't even around when I was a kid. I would say a doctor. I mean I majored a premed in college, but that didn't work out or a soccer player.
Tell me about a time you were starstruck.
I got to meet Pele, who is one of the all time greatest soccer players in the world. I got to meet him a few years ago in Philadelphia at the big soccer coaches convention there and that was pretty exciting.
What advice would you give to someone who wants to be a “Survivor” contestant?
I feel at its core, “Survivor” is a game of relationships, it's how you interact with other people, how you work with other people that will determine how far you'll go in the game. I don't necessarily feel that challenges and survival techniques and that stuff is as important. I think the social game is just more important now than it has ever been before. So I would say get your social game intact because in the end, no one wants to give a million dollars to an ***hole. Human nature is human nature. If people don't like you, then it's going to be a lot harder of a path for you to win.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.