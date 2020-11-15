Colorado native and veteran character actor John Carroll Lynch stars in the new ABC drama "Big Sky."
In the series, which was developed by developed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelley ("The Undoing," "Big Little Lies"), Lynch plays a Montana state trooper. To get to know Lynch away from the camera I asked him five simple questions.
Question: If your TV only had three shows or networks, what would you watch?
A: These days it would be "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Perry Mason" and the Criterion Channel.
Q: When you were a kid what did you imagine yourself doing for a living?
A: This, I imagined being an actor. I started thinking about being an actor when I was 14. So, this.
Q: What three foods do you have to have in your fridge or pantry?
A: The makings for green chili, that's one, as a Colorado boy. I make my own egg bites for breakfast and stuff like that. And also I make a lot of smoothies these days, so I need frozen kale.
Q: What has been one of your strangest or funniest fan encounters?
A: I had one at the Denver airport that was great. I was walking out of a plane and the woman kept on looking at me and she walked over to me and she goes, "You're the tennis coach from East High School, aren't you?" And I wished I had had the temerity to say, "Yes, I am. Yes, I am," but I didn't say that. I said, "No, I'm not. I'm an actor, maybe that's why you know me." And she goes, "Really? What were you in?" And then you're in this moment of how can I guess what it was that she might have seen me in and after two or three tries, no, that's not it, you go, "I'm sorry. I wasn't there when you saw it, but I wish you well and have a great flight."
Q: Tell me about a time you were starstruck.
A: I was incredibly starstruck on the set of "Shutter Island" when Max Von Sydow walked onto the set. I couldn't put two words together. I didn't even quite realize how important his performances were in movies. I remember very distinctly watching "The Immigrants," which is a movie that I don't think a lot of people have seen of his. At least it's not one that's mentioned in his work very often, but "The Immigrants" and it was at the Cooper Theater on Colorado Boulevard. It was amazing.
In that movie there's a scene where they get caught in a blizzard and he has to save his son and himself. He kills a mule and they cut the mule open and they climb inside the mule. And then I saw, of course, "The Empire Strikes Back" and they do the same thing on the ice planet, I think it's Hoth. And so I was like, "Dude, you stole that from The Immigrants. Come on. I've seen that before. Max Von Sydow did that."
Q: If I ever talk to George Lucas, I'll have to ask him if that's where he got the idea from.
A: Yeah. Yeah. You be sure to mention my name.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.