Easter is less than a week away. So if you're looking for a place that's offering brunch to go or delivery service around Colorado Springs, here are a few options:
- The Warehouse Restaurant is offering “Easter Meal Kits To-Go,” but orders must be placed by Thursday for pickup Saturday. Choose a protein, priced per person: ham ($25), leg of lamb ($28), prime rib or salmon ($32). Then select three sides, a salad and a dessert. All meals include Italian Easter bread — brioche-style bread with colored eggs. Call 475-8880. Visit tinyurl.com/tahgh8t for complete menu selections.
- View House offers a meal of Black Forest ham, green beans, butternut squash, sweet kale citrus salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh vegetable blend, focaccia bread and dessert bites for $80. The meal feeds four. Add a bottle of wine for $10. There are also smaller family-style options for $45 that also feed four. Call 394-4137. Visit viewhouse.com/colorado-springs/eats.
- Bonefish Grill offers Easter Dinner Family Bundles on Saturday and Sunday that feed up to five for $49.90. They include wood-grilled mahi and jumbo shrimp with citrus aioli, a choice of house or Caesar salad, with family-style sides including bacon mac and cheese, seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto, and a dessert duo of classic cheesecake slices and cookies. Add a bottle of wine starting at $15 (carryout only). Call 598-0826 or visit bonefishgrill.com.
- The Margarita at PineCreek offers brunch on Saturday for $12.50. Meal includes either signature egg puff, honey wheat French toast or smoked salmon cake salad along with fresh fruit and coffee cake. Add a cup of pork green chili ($3) or biscuit and gravy ($5). Mimosa, bloody mary, margarita ($8) and orange juice ($4) also available. Call 598-8667 or visit tinyurl.com/wnbyzy8.
- Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine offers a roasted Pueblo chile egg bake for $15 (6 to 8 servings). Add diced bacon for $2 and one dozen morning glory carrot muffins for $15. Family meals for $35 (6 to 8 servings) include a choice of mascarpone lasagna, large green salad with balsamic vinaigrette and loaf of garlic bread, or sour cream and cheese enchiladas, saffron and refried beans. Order before Saturday by emailing susanna@susannascomfortcuisine.com.