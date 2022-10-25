Encounter a taste of India through dishes like Saag Praneer, Tandoori Chicken and Lamb Roganjosh. Oh, and don't forget the Naan.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these 5 Indian restaurants around the city rank highest in overall taste, quality, and service. Visit them to see if you agree:
5. ZAIKA INDIAN CUISINE: 4661 Centennial Boulevard
4. SHRI GANESH: 11550 Ridgeline Drive
3. MIRCH MASALA: 5047 North Academy Boulevard
2. URBAN TANDOOR: 8125 North Academy Boulevard
1. LITTLE NEPAL: 4820 Flintridge Drive
Reader comments:
"Best Indian food in town. Naan to die for."
"Fine, fine Indian food."
"The best in El Paso County."