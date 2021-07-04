A summer for festivals and here are four to check out.
Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, July 9-18
The wildflower capital of Colorado has had a spectacular 2021 and is celebrated this month.
The popular festival has a program guide with 200 listings but don’t be surprised if many have been sold out. No matter, the fields of wildflowers are everywhere and perfect for photography and art.
For info: crestedbuttewildflower festival.org.
Winter Park Jazz Festival, July 17-18
A beautiful outdoor mountain setting with a long list of music headliners. Some concerts may be sold out since fans have been eager to get outdoors again.
Check the official site for ticket availability to Bell Biv Devoe, Damien Escobar, Peter White, Elan Trotman’s tribute to Marvin Gaye, En Vogue, Dotsero and more.
axs.com/series/11738/2021-winter- park-jazz-festival-tickets
125th Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 24-Aug. 1
Head right up the highway from northern Colorado into Wyoming for this “Daddy of ‘Em All” celebration of rodeo and the West, a tradition since 1897.
The country all-star entertainer list: Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux, son of the late Chris LeDoux for whom the event is dedicated; Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson; Maren Morris; Kane Brown with Restless Road. Blake Shelton with John King; Eric Church with Ashley McBryde; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins.
PRCA Rodeo and PBR. A clear-bag stadium. Schedule and tickets: cfdrodeo.com
Sculpture in the Park, Aug. 6-8, Loveland
Heralded as one of the top sculpture shows and at the top with all outdoor shows of three-dimensional works, the 37th annual Sculpture in the Park in Loveland is Aug.6-8.
The juried works of 160 artists in Sculpture in the Park cover the grounds of Benson Sculpture Garden, 2908 Aspen Drive, where the 10 acres have 172 permanent works as well. Among the Pikes Peak region artists chosen for this show is Richard Pankratz of Monument, whose works have been chosen for 23 years.
Because there is limited parking space at the park site, locations for shuttles are listed online.
sculptureinthepark.org/show- information and facebook.com//sculptureinthepark
linda navarro, the gazette