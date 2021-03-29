Blue Star Group is reopening Ivywild School Southside, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., on April 2. The space has undergone renovations and will open with four new dining options.
The expanded marketplace will be home to Decent Pizza Co., a Detroit-style pizza spot; Lazo Empanadas; American burgers at Ivywild Kitchen; and Salad Or Bust, a Colorado Springs food truck.
A joint liquor license between Bristol Brewing Co. and Southside will allow guests to enjoy a seamless experience within Ivywild School.
Visit ivywildschool.com.