What to do?
Jazzercise saved me from the quarantine 15. Mary Strada, owner of the Colorado Springs franchise, offered classes on Facebook Live during the stay-at-home mandate. The studio reopened this month for in-person sessions. Need to drop a few pounds? There are some specials running in June. Visit tinyurl.com/y7ea92ou to join the fun. — Teresa Farney
What to drink? That penguin-themed IPA can you see? That’s the Coriolis Effect by Colorado’s New Image Brewing. The Coriolis Effect, the label says, is an atmospheric force impacting places such as New Zealand. And New Zealand is home to penguin-looking kiwi birds and ... OK, ignore the label. Just sip that velvety mouthful of fruit and hops. — Seth Boster
What to read?An important book for this time, Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” offers brutal history in a Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction. You absolutely can’t put it down. It’s a narrative of the slave era as human property is bought and sold over generations. No surprise, this novel has been called a modern literary masterpiece. — Linda Navarro
What to watch?Need a rest stop for your frazzled brain? Go online to Astronaut.io. You’ll be treated to short YouTube videos that were uploaded in the past week and have almost zero views, except now by you. Press the space bar and one of the world’s most beautiful songs, Claude Debussy’s “Claire de Lune,” plays while the videos scroll by. — Jennifer Mulson