In this increasingly complicated world, The Gazette’s features staff offers up answers to some of life’s simpler questions.
What to do?
Evening walks through Sondermann Park provide a much-needed rest from the never-ending news cycle. My new binoculars are making the bird watching a thousand times better. I’ve seen my first Bullock’s oriole, crowds of magpies talking smack to each other and some sort of bird of prey feasting on his dinner while sitting on a branch. — Jennifer Mulson
What to listen to?
How to describe Phoebe Bridgers? For millennials, no description is necessary. The 25-year-old artist connects on those emotional levels, singing about breakups, feeling lonely, disenchantment. But why put Bridgers in a box? Her new album, “Punisher,” includes the rollicking “Kyoto,” the kind of song to blast with the windows rolled down. — Seth Boster
What to watch?It’s so interesting to learn more about local artists and their work in the GOCA Virtual Studio Visits Series from Daisy McGowan at UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art (GOCA) on vimeo.com. Catch it on Facebook. Find fascinating insights into local art history. One of the latest is about Sean O’Meallie, the playful creator of toys and art. — Linda Navarro
What to drink?A pink beer? While the color might catch your eye, the taste is just as delightful. Goat Patch Brewing Co.’s Hibiscus Pale Ale is made with orange peel, hibiscus flowers and hops, creating a citrusy and tart treat. Pair it with a sunny summer afternoon. Even if it’s cloudy, though, this beer will definitely brighten your day. — Amanda Hancock