In this increasingly complicated world, The Gazette’s features staff offers up answers to some of life’s simpler questions.What to read?
A timely read by David Quammen would be “Spillover,” the 2012 book that warned of pandemics. But, hey, we’re diving into books now to escape the current reality, right? So I’m finally getting around to Quammen’s “The Song of the Dodo,” a classic in nature writing about how our planet came to be so rich in wildlife. — Seth Boster
What to watch?
“Unbelievable” on Netflix lives up to its title. Former foster child Marie (Kaitlyn Dever) is brutally raped and detectives don’t believe her. So she recants and goes silent. Later, two persistent Colorado detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) team up to track serial rapist Marc O’Leary. The article that spawned the show won a Pulitzer Prize. — Linda Navarro
What to eat and drink?
A recognizable name in Colorado craft beer has a new home in Castle Rock. Great Divide Brewery and Roadhouse opened at the start of June, its 8,000-square-foot taproom and outdoor patio well-suited for social distancing. “Elevated comfort food” is promised out of the kitchen, including burgers and fresh salads. — Seth Boster
What to listen to?
Ever had an earworm you can’t escape? What if that earworm was an unidentifiable song from decades ago? That’s the premise of podcast Reply All’s episode “The Case of the Missing Hit.” When a man is haunted by a song from his youth, the team goes on a hunt. Find it at gimletmedia.com/shows/reply-all. — Jennifer Mulson