What to watch?
I first heard of “Schitt’s Creek” when I stumbled on a trivia night at a local bar. After seeing how excited everyone was about the show, I vowed to give it a watch. It’s cozy, smart and full of surprising laughs. I’m almost done with the final season, and I’ll likely start it over from the beginning. — Amanda Hancock
What to eat?
Whether sitting inside or outside, it always feels like home at Front Range Barbecue, 2330 W. Colorado Ave. And the charm remains strong in takeout mode. I found customers keeping distance in the back alley, enjoying a beer from the rotating draft list while waiting for tasty grub. — Seth Boster
What to do?
CorePower Yoga is livestreaming free classes daily, taught by CPY teachers from their homes. You don’t have to catch it live. Old classes also live online. I love the bodyweight yoga sculpts. The cardio aspect helps offset my increased sitting time. Go online to corepoweryoga.com. — Jennifer Mulson
What to listen to?
As a pop culture aficionado, I’m obviously a fan of films. I especially love talking about the ones I’ve seen countless times. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and several guests do just that in “The Rewatchables” podcast. It feels like taking part in a conversation about your favorite movies. — Terry Terrones