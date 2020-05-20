In this increasingly complicated world, The Gazette’s features staff offers up answers to some of life’s simpler questions.
What to watch?
Christina Applegate and I kind of grew up together, on “Married With Children,” and I just gotta say, it’s nice to see a familiar face these days — especially in a show as delectably dark, funny and whip-smart as “Dead to Me.” The totally binge-worthy season 2 of this Applegate-helmed series dropped May 8 on Netflix. — Stephanie Earls
What to do?
With my boxing gym closed, I’ve had to take on a more pedestrian sport — walking. You wouldn’t think that this would be a viable alternative to repeatedly punching something or someone, but I’ve found it a peaceful exercise. I either listen to a podcast on my multi-mile strolls, or call friends or family for a chat. — Terry Terrones
What to read?
The last time author Jen Hatmaker released a book, I devoured it in like two days. Her newest book, “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire,” came out just when I needed it the most. She writes, with humor and wise stories you’ll learn from, to women about becoming all those things in the book’s title. — Amanda Hancock
What to listen to?
In a recent text, my uncle put it best about Jason Isbell: “He can take you miles with a song.” For my money, he’s been doing it better than anyone, alongside his band, the 400 Unit. One home run record after another since 2013’s “Southeastern.” Now comes “Reunions,” with some of Isbell’s most rocking numbers to date. — Seth Boster