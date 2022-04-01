In 1992, in the pages of “Superman” No. 75, the Man of Steel was killed in a brutal fight against the creature known as Doomsday.
Thirty-year-old spoiler alert: He didn’t stay dead.
At the time, though, it was a big deal — an event that drew worldwide media attention.
“People who had never stepped into a comic shop came in droves,” recalls Lance Leber, who was in high school then and worked at Ed’s Cards & Comics in Colorado Springs. “‘Do you have the death of Superman?’ Everybody wanted in on the event.”
Now, 30 years later, DC Comics is promoting another event: the death of the Justice League in this month’s “Justice League” No. 75. (Yes, the same issue number as the death in “Superman.”) And this time, a shocking nine superheroes are slated to die — with Superman apparently destined to return to the grave.
Remembering the hype
Mike Coco started reading comic books as a kid after his dad brought home a box of comics. He went on to become the longtime manager of Bargain Comics and its successor, Escape Velocity Comics & Graphic Novels, in downtown Colorado Springs; he now works part time at the store.
But in 1992, he was in the Navy and deployed at a shipyard in Philadelphia when “Superman” No. 75 came along.
“I had been a comics fan long enough to understand that dead isn’t dead,” he says. “It just take a new writer to say, ‘Oh, and then he got better.’ So I knew this wasn’t going to be the last appearance of Superman.”
Still, he was not immune to the excitement.
“It’s a thing,” he says, “You want to have it and you want to have it in the moment.”
Jerry McCormick also started reading comics as a kid —age 10 or so, he says. He even remembers the first comic book he bought with his own money: “Justice League of America” No. 159. which featured a team-up with the Justice Society, a team of heroes that dates back to comics’ original Golden Age.
McCormick has long lived in San Diego, which each year becomes a prime destination for comic book and pop culture fans with the San Diego Comic Con. But in ’92, he was living in Colorado Springs.
”As far as the death of Superman,” he said via email, “I remember the hype and was shocked that people were so caught up in it. I remember standing in the cold in the line with dozens of people and having a copy reserved but wanting to read it for myself. It was gut-wrenching to see it happen. I knew they would bring him back at some point because he’s Superman, he can never ‘really’ die. He just needed a rest and a reboot.”
Leber, now the comics manager for The Iron Lion, a collectibles store in northern Colorado Springs, was perhaps destined to be a comic book fan; his alliterative “LL” name fits in nicely with such Superman characters as Lex Luthor, Lois Lane and Lana Lang. ”I took my ‘Superman’ No. 75 book to school, and I remember in art class we flipped through it page for page with a small crowd,” he recalled via email. “The entire book was presented in splash pages (pages where the entire page is filled with one huge panel). Looking over each other’s shoulders, everyone could easily see the full-page, fantastic, fisticuffs action. It was such a big deal at that moment.”
Death’s revolving doorDespite the higher death toll — and the fact that it has gained some mainstream media attention, as well — don’t look for the death of the Justice League to be as much of a “big deal.” For one thing, DC and rival Marvel have gone to that well time and time again; at this point, it’s hard to remember a hero who hasn’t died. The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange are among the most recent on Marvel’s hit list; DC’s Wonder Woman is just back from the dead and now looks to die again in “Justice League.”
Out of 10 heroes — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, John (Green Lantern) Stewart, Martian Manhunter, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Green Arrow, Black Canary and Zatanna — only one will survive, DC says. The publisher isn’t saying who that one is, but preview art seems to confirm that DC’s “Big Three” — Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman — will not survive as they take on a threat known as the Dark Army. ”This may give DC an opportunity to recast the classic lineup with younger or alternate versions of the classic lineup,” Leber says. The “Superman” title, for example, has already been taken over by Superman’s son, and a new, younger Aquaman has surfaced.
”Justice League” writer Josh Williamson told Entertainment Weekly that the story “is gonna have a major impact in the DCU (the DC Universe) moving forward.” Excitement was perhaps dimmed, though, when Williamson in a later tweet revealed that “Justice League” No. 75, which leads into DC’s next big event, “Dark Crisis,” “takes place a bit in the future of the DCU.”
As such, it might not have any impact on current-day continuity and evolve as a self-contained event; solicitations for May comics show life going on as usual in ongoing titles featuring Superman, Batman and others, though at some point those titles will presumably reflect the events of “Justice League” 75 and “Dark Crisis.” And while the “Justice League” title will end, for now — just as all of Superman’s titles ended for a time after his death — the solicitation for “Dark Crisis” refers to an effort “to save the lost Justice League.”
McCormick won’t be in line this time; he abandoned DC after a previous reboot. “It seems like every few years there’s a crisis of some sort, and it’s now like a joke,” he said. “I get they are trying to get new readers, but older readers like myself are its bread and butter, and I know we’re old but we still have money. I won’t be buying this; instead I’ll let the fan boys recap it on YouTube and let that work for me.”
Leber figures how permanent any changes are “is dependent on sales and editors.” And for Coco, “it’s a storyline,” he says with a shrug, “and they’ll be back.”
“Or maybe they won’t,” he adds. He points to the concept of the multiverse, embraced by DC and Marvel. With an endless variation of universes and characters, there’s the opportunity to age and replace characters with another Superman of Spider-Man close to the original.
As a result, Coco says, “the publishers can kind of have their cake and eat it, too.”