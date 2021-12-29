It’s not often you’ll see more than a few musicians, say five or six at the most, on stage at most music venues in town.
That’s true for the upstairs listening room at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs.
A quick glance on the calendar lists gigs featuring solo musicians or bands made up of a couple or three members, fitting for an intimate space that holds about 100 people.
So the place might feel a lot more crowded for a recurring show featuring the Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band.
The band has 17 musicians. That includes five trumpet players, five saxophonists, a bass guitarist, drummer and a pianist.
They’ll all get cozy at Lulu’s for shows on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
It’s the newest residency of many for the band, which was formed in 1990 in Colorado Springs and is one of Colorado’s only regularly performing acts of its kind.
Over the years, the group has had to find a new home more than once.
It played at The Thirsty Parrot for years before the downtown bar shuttered. It hasn’t played at another go-to, Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, since two fires broke out there this year.
As Barry Fagin, one of the band’s 17 members, said, it’s nice to start a new tradition at Lulu’s.
And it’s nice to bring the big band sound to a new place. In case you’ve never heard them, Fagin describes it this way: “We are a full-blown, knock-your-socks-off big band.”
Inspired by the big bands originating in the early 1900s, the Springs outfit has every section covered: trumpets, trombones, saxophones and a rhythm section. Every gig offers improvisation and surprises. Sometimes the musicians are playing music they’ve never read before.
It makes for a “unique musical experience,” Fagin said, one where you won’t hear the same song over and over.
“You’re hearing the music being made in real time,” he said. “The performer is spontaneously creating in a way you’ve never heard before and you’ll never hear again.”
Each performer is familiar with that way of creating. The band is made up of career musicians and longtime hobbyists who play free shows for the love of it. Their day jobs range from engineers to professors.
Fagin, a computer science professor, joined about seven years ago after taking a lengthy break from his childhood passion of piano.
He says he learns each time from “some monster players” in the group.
“I’m intimidated by how good they are,” he said. “That raises my game. All I want to do is play better next week than this week and I’ll be a happy man.”
When Fagin and his 16 bandmates are on stage together, they’re all happy.
“I’ve got a day job that I really love, but it doesn’t scratch the itch of jazz,” he said. “It’s hard to describe how it gets under your skin. We just want to play because we love it.”
