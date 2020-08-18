Three more Colorado Springs movie theaters have announced plans to reopen after being closed in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic.
Picture Show at Citadel Crossing Shopping Center, the Cinemark theater on Carefree Circle and Regal Interquest on Interquest Parkway will reopen their doors on Friday.
This follows the reopening of Cinemark Tinseltown earlier this month.
Picture Show, which is reopening at 50 percent capacity, and the Cinemark locations will both show the national premiere of "Uhinged," a new thriller starring Russell Crowe, on Friday.
At Picture Show, movie options also include popular titles from the past including "Jurassic Park" and "Inception."
The theater will have plexiglass barriers in place to reduce contact between team members and guests and social distancing will be enforced. Visitors will be required to wear masks in the lobby, concession areas, restrooms and hallways.
For new releases, tickets for adults cost $4.50 before 6 p.m. and $7 after 6 p.m. Tickets cost $6 for seniors and children all day. Tickets cost $2 for previously released movies. VIP group rentals are also available. For more info, visit pictureshowent.com/what-to-expect.
For more info on the other theaters, visit cinemark.com and regmovies.com.