Here are a couple of ways to celebrate dad over Father's Day weekend in the Colorado Springs area:
• Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on June 18 to 20 offers dads who are OC Rewards members a free entrée with the purchase of another entrée. On Father’s Day, dads can enjoy a free 10-ounce pour of their choice of draft beer to swig with the Dad’s Family Feast, which includes a starter, two large specialty pizzas and a nine-inch big cookie for $54.99. Visit oldchicago.com for locations.
• Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon Street, offers Father’s Day Grill Kit for $150 to feed four. Choose a protein (four filets, four scallop skewers, four tuna steaks, eight burgers, or four salmon filets) choose a Caesar or wedge salad and choose a veggie (asparagus, corn, squash, and zucchini) all ready to hit the grill. Pre-order by Friday (June 18) before noon for pickup between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday (June 19). Visit tinyurl.com/5y26cmux.
• View House, 7114 Campus Dr., Sunday brunch buffet 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $34.95, $12.95 ages 6 to 12, and free 5 and younger. There’s the Father’s Day dine in barbecue plate. For $20 you get a plate of brisket, barbecue pork, corn on the cob, baked beans, fries, and a slider bun. Barbecue Father’s Day Feasts to go feed four people with choice of four sides. For $110 per feast select turkey, spiral ham, pork loin, brisket or short ribs. Prime rib feast is available for $150. Details: 394-4137, viewhouse.com.