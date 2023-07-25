Three Colorado Springs actors are tops at their craft.

The trio were bestowed with Henry Awards, Colorado's most prestigious theater recognition, Monday night at Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Sammy Gleason and Michael Lee tied for supporting actor in a play for "It's a Wonderful Life — A Live Radio Play," by Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. It ran in December.

Sarah Sheppard Shaver won supporting actress in a play for Springs Ensemble Theatre's June production of "The Revolutionists." She tied with Alicia “Lisa” Young, who starred in “The Royale" by Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado in Boulder.

The annual awards, presented by the Colorado Theatre Guild and named after longtime Denver theater producer Henry Lowenstein, recognize outstanding achievements in Colorado theater.