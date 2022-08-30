The annual Labor Day Lift Off hot air balloon festival is this weekend in Colorado Springs and around 70 balloons are expected to take flight. This year, visitors can expect to see several new attractions to the festival. Here are 9 things to know before you go:
- The 46th annual Labor Day Lift Off will take place at Memorial Park at 1605 E. Pike Peak Ave in Colorado Springs from Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5.
- Memorial Park and concessions will open at 5:30 a.m. The opening ceremony will start at 6:30 a.m., and the Balloon Lift Off will begin at 7 a.m. The Lift Off is a free event.
- Parking passes are available to purchase for the Lift Off. Passes range from $5 to $15 and are good for the entire morning session. Re-entry is allowed until 7:30 a.m. To view the parking map or to buy passes, click here.
- Here's what's not allowed at the Lift Off this year: smoking, pets, drones, tents.
- For those wanting to get a different view of the balloons, sunrise balloons rides are available to purchase for $345 per person. The rides are only available to purchase for Sunday and Monday as Saturday rides are now sold out.
- The Gazette and Captain D's are hosting a photo contest for the best shot taken at the Lift Off. The first-place winner will receive a hot air-balloon ride for two. To learn more or enter, click here.
- The first annual Orangetheory 5K at Labor Day Lift Off will take place Sunday at 9 a.m. at Memorial Park. Parking for all runners will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Organizers are hosting a new walk-through balloon experience on Saturday and Sunday for anyone looking to get a closer look at the 'gentle giants.' This will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is $4 per person.
- Entertainment at the Lift Off this year includes the Wings of Blue Air Force Skydiving Team, UpaDowna morning paddle boarding, radio-controlled hot air balloons and aerial acrobats. To see the schedule for these events, click here.