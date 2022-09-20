Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Through Nov. 5: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Tickets: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.

Sept. 30-Oct. 31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, go online for prices. Tickets: hauntedfieldofscreams.com.

Oct. 1-29: Miners Pumpkin Patch — With Pumpkin patch games, hayrides, gold panning and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 in advance, $12 at door, free for ages 3 and younger. Purchase pumpkins in advance for $5 each; minerspumpkinpatch.com.

Oct. 7: Halloween Cover Band Massacre — 7 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $10; vulturesrocks.com.

Oct. 7-8: Beyond The Grave Presents: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow — Presented by Front Range Theatre Co. to benefit Evergreen Heritage, 5-10:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway. Purchase tickets by Sept. 30: tinyurl.com/2p8phnx3.

Oct. 7-9: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 7-31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — Halloween-inspired event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission. Tickets: butterflies.org.

Oct. 13-15 and 28-30: Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare — For ages 12 and older, 5:45-8:45 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $29-$34. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 18-23: Glow at the Gardens — 6-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 21: Boo at Bear Creek — For ages 7 and older, 6-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $7-$8. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 27-29: Devotchka's Halloween Black Tie Ball — The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, Go online for ticket prices. Tickets: stanleylive.com.

Oct. 28: Those Crazy Nights - Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.

Oct. 28-29: Grown-Up Halloween Cooking Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28 or 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Oct. 28 and 31: Denver Halloween Pub Crawls — 7 p.m., The Ginn Mill, 2402 Larimer St., Denver, $14-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p84xdfu.

Oct. 29: Pumpkin Carving Party — 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per pumpkin. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 29: Parent and Child: Spooky Halloween Cupcakes Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $75 per person. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Oct. 29: Jack-o-Lantern Trail — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 29: Harry Mo & the CRU Halloween Party — 6:30-10 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Oct. 29: Denver Zombie Crawl - Halloween Pub Crawl — 7 p.m., The Ginn Mill, 2402 Larimer St., Denver, $14-$35. Tickets: lodozombiecrawl.com.

Oct. 29: Coloween 2022 — Adult Halloween party, 8 p.m., Stockyards Event Center, Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: coloween.com.

Oct. 29: The Corner's Halloween Ball - A Carnival of Curiosities — 10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., go online for prices: communityculturalcollective.org.

Through Nov. 5: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $22 and up. Tickets: hellscreamhaunt.com.

