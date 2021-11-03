If you have an event to add to list, please email information to listings@gazette.com. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.

THANKSGIVING EVENTS

Tuesday: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 13 or 24: Thanksgiving Meal Cooking Class — 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 13 or 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24, The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com.

Nov. 19-24: Turkey Turnover — Family Flavors the Slide WNB is accepting monetary donations to help provide meals for 200 families this season. Donations are also needed. Call 719-300-7936 for information.

Nov. 25: Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.

Through Nov. 30: Give Thanks for Nature Food Drive — Get a free Geo Trekker movie ticket for three nonperishable food items, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Music

Nov. 18: Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas — 7 p.m., Pueblo Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $38-$61. Tickets required: pueblomemorialhall.com.

Dec. 4: Caroling, Caroling — America the Beautiful Chorus Christmas Show, with the Velvet Hills Chorus, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd., go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: atbchorus.com.

Dec. 11: Trace Bundy's Acoustic Holiday — With Glen Phillips, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$35. Tickets required: axs.com.

Dec. 14: Barry Manilow - A Very Barry Christmas — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $19.75 and up. Tickets required: axs.com.

Dec. 15: Chris Isaak Holiday Tour — 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.

Dec. 17-26: Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show — With Sheena Easton, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 24 and 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75-$130. Reservations required: tix.com/ticket-sales/broadmoor/5614.

Stage

Nov. 19-Dec. 23: Christmas Extravaganza — Melodrama dinner theater, The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices; ironspringschateau.com.

Nov. 19-Jan. 2: Cirque Dreams Holidaze — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up. Tickets required: tickets.gaylordrockies.com.

Nov. 27: The Nutcracker — 2 and 7 p.m., Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., $15-$69. Tickets required: entcenterforthearts.org.

Dec. 11-23: The Nutcracker — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$38. Tickets required: lakewood.org/tickets.

Dec. 21-23: A Colorado Nutcracker — Presented by the Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet, 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$49. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.org.

Shopping

Nov. 19-20: Affordable Arts Festival Holiday Online Sale — Affordableartsfestival.com.

Nov. 27-28: RiNo Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. and surrounding streets, Denver. Free admission tickets: tinyurl.com/2p3tv98z.

Dec. 3-19: Belmar Holiday Bazaar — 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Belmar Plaza and indoor shopping hall, 439 S. Teller St., Lakewood. Free admission tickets: tinyurl.com/tzjt28xh.

Dec. 4-19: Belleview Station Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Belleview Station, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver. Free admission tickets: tinyurl.com/4j9k6ukz.

Dec. 11: Colorado Farm and Art Market Winter Wonderland Holiday Market — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road; tinyurl.com/ettmc7fp.

Through Jan. 15: Lush Cosmetics Holiday Pop-Up Shop — The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Charity

Saturday: Bob Telmosse' Foundation Fundraiser — Noon-6 p.m., Brush Crazy, 4416 Austin Bluffs Parkway. Reservations required for a group of six or more: santa-bob.org.

Nov. 13: November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6-11 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Reservations required: newbornhope.org/eventstickets/colorado-springs.

Nov. 15: Bob Telmosse' Foundation Fundraiser — Mod Pizza, 4465 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.

Nov. 19-20: Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women's Club, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $25 and up. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.

Nov. 20: Holiday for Hope — With dinner, drinks, live music, silent auction and more to benefit Empty Stocking Fund, 6:30-11 p.m., The Venue at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $100 and up. Tickets required: emptystockingfundco.org/holidays.

Nov. 20: Bob Telmosse' Foundation Bike/Toy Drive — Banning Lewis Ranch Vista Water Park, 8833 Vista Del Pico Blvd., Fountain. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.

Nov. 21: Trans-Siberian Orchestra — To benefit El Pomar Foundation and Empty Stocking Fund, 3 and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.

Nov. 24: Red Mountain Boys - Holiday Kickoff Party — 6:30 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Admission is a least two nonperishable food items to benefit Care and Share Food Bank; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dec. 11: Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.

Dec. 18: Bob Telmosse' Foundation Giveaway — 8:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.; santa-bob.org.

Through Nov. 15: Bob Telmosse' Foundation Online Coffee Fundraiser — santa-bob.org.

Through Nov. 30: Christmas Toy Drive — New, unwrapped toys and cash donations can be dropped of at SDS Guns, 3902 Palmer Park Blvd.; concealedcarryforfree.com/free-ccw-classes/colorado-springs-free-ccw.

Through Dec. 13: Toy Drive — New, unwrapped toys for kids and teens can be dropped off at each Colorado Springs Police Department substations and Police Operation Center or Toys for Tots box locations throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County; toysfortots.org.

Through Dec. 13: Santa on Patrol — New, unwrapped toys to benefit children in the Tri-Lakes area can be dropped off at Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road, Monument or any Toys-4-Tots box locations throughout Tri-Lakes Area; aromano@tomgov.org.

Through Dec. 15: The Christmas Tree Project — Provides fully decorated Christmas trees for families in need. Donations of Christmas trees and decorations, as well as volunteers and cash donations needed; thechristmastreeproject.org.

Food and Drink

Nov. 11: Holiday Pies and Pints Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 18: A Vegan Holiday Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $85. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Nov. 21: Holiday Pie - Make, Take and Bake at Home Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119. Registration required: cookstreet.com.

Kids and pets

November: Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, opens Nov. 12; downtowncs.com/event/skate-in-the-park.

Sunday-Dec. 24: Santa’s Wonderland — Free 4x6 photo with Santa, crafts and more, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive. Reservations required: basspro.com/santa.

Nov. 19-Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad; durangotrain.com.

Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver. Go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: elitchgardens.com.

Dec. 3-5 and 10-23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs. Tickets: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.

Other events

Saturday: Holiday Open House Book Signings — With Amy Rivers, author of "Complicit," noon-2 p.m. and Annie Dawidcq, author of "Put Off My Sackcloth: Essays," 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.

Nov. 13: Honoring the Sacred Journey of Holiday Grief — Find meaningful ways to remember you loved ones this holiday season, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Registration required by Friday: Text 719-339-8991 or email janlouperr@yahoo.com.

Nov. 13: Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care's Trees of Life Tree Lighting — A celebration in memory of thousands of loved ones and a tribute to our military and first responders, 5-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; pikespeakhospice.org/pikes-peak-hospice-foundation/events/treesoflife.

Nov. 14: Holiday Wreath Workshop with Cocktails — 2-5 p.m., Dairy Black, The Maven's Windsor Room, Denver, $150. Registration required: tinyurl.com/mttrta9m.

Nov. 19-Jan. 8: Blossoms of Light — Celebrate the holiday season with a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color, closed Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, Denver. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/blossoms-light.

Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Trails of Light — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, Littleton. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights.

Nov. 27-Jan. 1: Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.

Nov. 27: Christmas Stroll — Carolers, holiday fund and more, 5-8 p.m., Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com/christmas-stroll.

Dec. 3-4: 1940s White Christmas Ball — Doors open at 3:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Downtown Convention Center, Denver. Tickets required: 1940sball.org.

Dec. 4: Festival of Lights Parade — Downtown Colorado Springs; coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.

Dec. 4: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas — With 250,000 LED holiday lights, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas.

Dec. 14: Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce Holiday Luncheon Gala — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $60-$80. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2cyjxdbr.

NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Gala — Black tie event with five-course dinner and music by the Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. $295. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/4f64xcrb.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Bash — 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $75. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/k3ykdcws.

Dec. 31: Crumb's New Year's Eve Boulder Bash — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50. Tickets required: axs.com.