• May 28-30: MeadowGrass Music Festival: Features bluegrass performances from more than 20 national and regional artists, Black Forest; meadowgrass.org.
• May 29-30: Colorado Music & Arts Festival: Visual arts, music, food and more, Centennial; tinyurl.com/bxnn3938.
• May 29-31: Taste of Creede Festival: With live music, food and art, Creede; creede.com/taste-of-creede.
• June 3-6: Animas River Days: River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddleboard race and more, Durango; animasriverdays.com.
• June 4-13: Lit Fest: Celebration of the literary arts, Denver; lighthousewriters.org/events/lit-fest.
• June 5: BBQ Day: Breakfast, football, parade, games, entertainment and more, Parish Park, Johnstown; johnstownbbqday.org.
• June 5: Thorntonfest: Interactive, cultural and fun activities, Thornton; tinyurl.com/y855tqc2.
• June 5-6: Taste of Fort Collins: Food, music, art and more, Fort Collins; tasteoffortcollins.com.
• June 6-25: Summer Music Festival: Chamber and Orchestra Music, Colorado College, Colorado Springs; coloradocollege.edu/other/summermusicfestival.
• June 10-13: GoPro Mountain Games: Adventure sports, with cycling, running, kayaking, bouldering and more, Vail; mountaingames.com.
• June 10-13: Parker Days: Entertainment, strongman competition, carnival rides and more, Parker; parkerdaysfestival.com.
• June 10-31: Hanuman Festival: Yoga and music festival, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
• June 11-13: Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival, Palisade; palisademusic.com.
• June 12: Donkey Dash: Burro racing, Main Street, Creede; creede.com/donkey-dash.html.
• June 17-20: FIBArk: First In Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.
• June 17-20: Sonic Bloom Festival: Colorado’s premier electronic music festival, Rye; sonicbloomfestival.com.
• June 18-19: Colorado Brazil Fest: Brazilian dancing, music, food and more, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
• June 18-20: Pikes Peak Celtic Fest: Bagpipes, fish and chips, and Irish dancers, Colorado Springs; pikespeakcelticfestival.com.
• June 18-20: Juneteenth Festival: Keynote speakers, car show, concerts and more, Colorado Springs; csjuneteenthfestival.com.
• June 18-20: International Festival: Dance-focused festival, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
• June 18-20: Gem and Mineral Show: Vendors from across the state selling Colorado minerals, Victor; victorcolorado.com.
• June 18-Aug. 15: Colorado Shakespeare Festival: The nation’s second-oldest Shakespeare festival, Boulder; cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival.
• June 20: Fete de la Musique: With musicians from all genres, Ridgway; ridgwayfete.com.
• June 23-26: Whittle the Wood Festival, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/signature-events.php.
• June 24-26: Country Jam Music Festival: Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith and Luke Combs will be headliners, Grand Junction; countryjam.com.
• June 24-26: Beanstalk Music and Mountain Festival: Three days of music and yoga, Bond; beanstalkfestival.com.
• June 24-27: International Film Festival: With films and filmmakers from around the world, Boulder; biff1.com.
• June 24-27: Yoga Festival: Yoga, meditation, music and more, Telluride; tellurideyogafestival.com.
• June 24-27: Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience: With a greater variety of artists, Aspen; tinyurl.com/yb2awjrz.
• June 24-Aug. 4: Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating more than 30 years of music in the mountains, Vail; bravovail.org.
• June 25-26: Craft Beer Classic: Beer paired with adventure, Vail; vailcraftbeerclassic.com.
• June 25-27: Scandinavian Midsummer Festival: Music, dancing and beer, Estes Park; estesmidsummer.com.
• June 25-27: Frederick in Flight - Hot Air Balloon Festival, Centennial Park, Frederick; tinyurl.com/yb5dro9u.
• June 25-27: Comedy Festival: With nationally touring comics, Boulder; bouldercoloradousa.com/events/annual-events.
• June 25-27: Colorado Lavender Festival: Vendors, crafts, tours and more, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.
• June 26: Front Range Maker's Market: More than 75 makers, artists, vendors and more, Monument; frmakersmarket.com.
• June 26: Arvada on Tap – A Craft Beer and BBQ Fest, Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.
• June 26: Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat: Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, Steamboat Springs; redswhitesandbrews.net.
• June 26-27: Denver PrideFest: Celebration of community, heritage, family and culture, Denver; denverpride.org.
• June 26-27: Botanica - A Festival of Plants: Workshops, presenters, farm to table dinner and more, Lafayette; botanicafestival.com.
• June 26-27: High Peaks Art Festival: Art, music, food and more, Nederland; highpeaksartfestival.com.
• June 27: Spirit Polar Plunge: Food, music and more, Grand Lake; mountainfamilycenter.org/events.
• June 27-30: Aspen Ideas Festival: Public gathering place for leaders from around the globe and across many disciplines to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the ideas and issues that shape our lives and challenge our times, Aspen; aspenideas.org/attend/festival.
• July 1-3: July Art Festival: Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com.
• July 1-Aug. 7: Colorado Music Festival: Summer Concert Season of Orchestral and Chamber Music, Boulder; coloradomusicfestival.org.
• July 1-Aug. 22: Aspen Music Festival and School: Wide variety of musical works, periods and performers, Aspen; aspenmusicfestival.com.
• July 3-Aug. 22: Colorado Renaissance Festival: Flash back to the 16th Century and journey through a medieval city. Saturdays and Sundays, Larkspur; coloradorenaissance.com.
• July 8-10: Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival: Sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits, Aurora; quiltcraftsew.com/denver.
• July 8-11: Rocky Mountain Ukefest: Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians, Durango; rockymountainukefest.com.
• July 8-11: High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival, Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.
• July 9-11: Fine Art Festival, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
• July 9-11: The Ride Festival: Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
• July 9-11: Art on the Rockies: Fine art, kid’s zone and more, Edwards; artontherockies.org.
• July 9-18: Wildflower Festival: Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers, Crested Butte; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.
• July 14-17: Chainsaws and Chuckwagons: Masterful chainsaw carvers, music and food trucks, Frederick; tinyurl.com/y9lfftn7.
• July 14-18: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
• July 16-18: Creek Festival: Music, marketplace, food and more, Boulder; bouldercreekfest.com.
• July 16-18: Gold Rush Days: Live music, food, beer, tractor pull, parade, mining games and more, Victor; tinyurl.com/s5qwgc7.
• July 17: Castle Rock WineFest: Tastings, cooking demonstrations, food trucks, music and more, Castle Rock; castlerock.org/signature-events.
• July 17: Summer Tequila Fest: Connecting tequila lovers with great tequila, Denver; tinyurl.com/reyyn5n.
• July 17: Blues & BBQ Street Festival — Music, food and beer, Edgewater; bluesnbbq.com.
• July 17-18: TruckIt: Truck show, autocross, music and more, Fountain; truckitlife.com.
• July 22-25: Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show: Fairplay; tinyurl.com/y3xxxsyy.
• July 23-24: Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival: To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle, Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.
• July 23-25: Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting, Evergreen; evergreenjazz.org.
• July 23-25: Mountain Fair Festival: More than 145 vendors, music and more, Carbondale; carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.
• July 24: Denver Summer Brew Fest: Sample more than 100 brews, Denver; denverbrewfest.com.
• July 30-31: SnowyGrass: Bluegrass Festival, local bands, food and more, Estes Park; snowygrass.com.
• July 30-Aug. 9: International Dance Festival: Celebration featuring ballet, modern dance and other genres, Vail; vaildance.org.
• July 31: Bronc Day Festival: Parade, food, boat races vendors and more, Green Mountain Falls; broncdayco.org.
• Aug. 5-7: August Art Festival: Aug. 5-7; mountainartfestivals.com.
• Aug. 6-7: Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival, Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.
• Aug. 7-8: Art in the Square: Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music, Fort Collins; coloradoevents.org/artinthesquare.
• Aug. 11-15: Kids Adventure Games: Mountain biking, Slip N' Slide, cargo nets, zip lines and more for ages 6-14, Vail; kidsadventuregames.com.
• Aug. 11-22: International Fringe Festival: Celebrating art outside the box, Boulder; boulderfringe.com.
• Aug. 13: Colorado Prairie Music Festival: With Aaron Watson, Hugo; coloradoprairiemusicfest.com.
• Aug. 13-15: Jazz Festival: Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
• Aug. 14-15: Donkey Derby Days: Watch a race inspired by the town’s resident donkey herd with games, entertainment and more, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.
• Aug. 14-15: Weehawken's Rendezvous: Fine arts, crafts, food and more, Ridgway; tinyurl.com/as4vt5cw.
• Aug. 19-21: Peach Festival: Vendors, food, live music and more, Palisade; palisadecoc.com/palisade-peach-festival.
• Aug. 21: Vail Valley Brew Fest: Unlimited sample with music and more, Avon; denverbrewfest.com.
• Aug. 21: Front Range Wine Festival: With more than 35 Colorado wineries, Windsor; frontrangewinefestival.com.
• Aug. 24-28: Colorado MahlerFest: Celebration of the life and music, Boulder; mahlerfest.org/whats-on.
• Aug. 27-28: Mike the Headless Chicken Festival: Dedicated to the amazing story of one chicken’s will to live, Fruita; miketheheadlesschicken.org.
• Aug. 27-29: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Estes Park; handmadeincolorado.com.
• Aug. 28: Taco Fest: Tacos, craft beer, tequila and more, Boulder; bouldertacofest.com.
• Aug. 28: Ridgway River Festival: Riverside and in-stream activities and entertainment, Ridgway; ridgwayriverfestival.org.
• Aug. 28-29: Colorado Wine Festival: All wine made in the state of Colorado, Manitou Springs; manitousprings.org/manitou-springs-colorado-wine-festival.
• Aug. 28-29: Art Students League of Denver Summer Art Market: Food, music, art activities and demonstrations, Denver; asld.org.
• Sept. 4-5: SummerFest: With more than 100 artists from all over the country, Evergreen; evergreenarts.org.
• Sept. 10-12: Food and Wine Classic: The world’s most accomplished winemakers, celebrity chefs, and culinary experts come together in one breathtaking setting, Aspen; classic.foodandwine.com.
• Sept. 17-19: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, Denver; handmadeincolorado.com.
• Sept. 18-19: Denver Arts Festival: Fine arts and crafts, Denver; denverartsfestival.com.
• Sept. 18-19: Colorado Mountain Wine Fest: Food, wine pairings and more, Palisade; palisadecoc.com.
• Sept. 24-26: Chile & Frijoles Festival: Vendors with chili merchandise and other Pueblo items available, Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.
• Sept. 25-26: Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Take a trip to Asia, with exhibits, performances and dragon boat racing, Denver; cdbf.org.