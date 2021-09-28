Admission is free unless otherwise noted. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
Oct. 16: Harvester's Circle Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friendship Assembly, 3685 New Center Point; tinyurl.com/fcsunxpd.
Nov. 3-7: Black Forest Arts & Crafts Guild Fall Sale — 4-7 p.m. Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 4-6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7, Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road, Black Forest; bfacg.org.
Nov. 6: Dayspring Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dayspring Christian Church, 1061 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park; church office, 719-687-6528 or Cindy, 719-687-0493.
Nov. 13: Elbert Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Russell Gates Mercantile Hall, 24223 Eccles St., Elbert; Margie, 303-618-4917.
