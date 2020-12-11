Everybody’s doing it.
By “it,” I mean putting out new Christmas songs. And by “everybody,” I mean all sorts of musicians, from Justin Bieber to Dolly Parton. While I’m all for a festive singalong, I’m pleased to notice some of these newcomers add to the lovely subgenre of sad Christmas songs. Because sometimes Christmas calls for getting into all your feels. Haven’t you noticed that almost every Christmas movie tries to get you to cry?
In a weird turn, 2020 has been kind to us in the Christmas songs department. Here are some brand-new tunes to get you into the holiday spirit.
1. “Pretty Paper” by Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson
Parton hadn’t released a Christmas album in 30 years, which is weird because she seems like someone who’s very into Christmas. For “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Parton teamed up with stars like Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Michael Buble. This song is my favorite, because what’s more iconic than her and Willie Nelson singing together?
2. “Blackout Christmas” by VÉRITÉ
Pop singer-songwriter VERITE wrote this song about being “heartbroken, alone and blackout drunk on Christmas.” Consider it the opposite of “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
3. “O Holy Night” by Ruston Kelly
Ruston Kelly, a singer-songwriter and founder of the Dirt Emo genre, released his raw rendition of this classic. You can hear a sense of desperation in his voice, which makes the cover stand out.
4. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by The Lumineers
I’m cheating a little bit by including this song, since it was released in 2019. But it’s new to me. And, coming from a girl who loves sad Christmas songs, this is a winner.
5. “Lit This Year” by Florida Georgia Line
Award for the most 2020 song title goes to this one. The country bro band that brought us “Cruise” now brings us this chorus: “That Christmas tree ain’t the only thing gettin’ lit this year.” The party Christmas song goes on to reference a variety of adult beverages and a fridge “full of cheer.”
6. “Under the Mistletoe” by Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge
Kelly Clarkson teamed up with country singer Brett Eldredge to record this original Christmas song about, yes, searching for someone special under the mistletoe. There are definite “Baby It’s Cold Outside” vibes.
7. “Make You Mine This Season” by Tegan and Sara
“Somebody broke your heart under the Christmas tree,” is my new favorite opening line of a Christmas song. Tegan and Sara’s new tune appears in “Happiest Season,” which is also one of my favorite new Christmas movies. A happy situation, about a sad situation, all around.
8. “Let There Be Peace” by Carrie Underwood
Country powerhouse Carrie Underwood has just the kind of knockout voice I’d be happy listening to if she was reciting the alphabet. Instead, she’s lending her pipes to this gorgeous and hopeful song.
9. “Pass Me A Pint” by Johnnyswim
The husband and wife duo making up Johnnyswim have a little present for us in the form of an original drinking song pretending to be a Christmas song. You’ll want to sing this upbeat number with some of your buddies and some beers.
10. “A Dreamer’s Holiday” by Julien Baker
Singer-songwriter Julien Baker released this cover as part of Spotify Singles’ Holiday Collection. She brings new life to the 1949 cover.
11. “Blue Christmas” by Dashboard Confessional
Ah, the ultimate emo band singing one of the saddest Christmas sentiments: Wishing to be with your special someone. Wait, is “Blue Christmas” an emo song? I’m thinking it might be.
12. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Ben Rector
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ben Rector used his quarantine time to take on his dream of making a Christmas album. His version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” has a classic sound and will leave you thinking happy thoughts.