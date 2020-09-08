Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place. Check with venues for specific COVID-19 requirements.
Sept. 12-Nov. 13: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Info: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.
Sept. 18-Oct. 31: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Road, Littleton, $8-$12. Advance tickets required: denverbotanicgardens.org.
Sept. 25-Nov. 13: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $15 and up. Info: hellscreamhaunt.com.
Sept. 26-Nov. 1: Haunted Mines — 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $20 and up. Info: hauntedmines.org.
Oct. 3-4: Reynolds Ranch Harvest Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 4, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $7.50, $5 for each pumpkin. Tickets: wmmi.org.
Oct. 10: Pumpkin Churro Donuts Baking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Oct. 10: Pumpkin Scones Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6-8 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Oct. 10-24: Miners' Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 including pre-picked pumpkin. Tickets: wmmi.org.
Oct. 18: Pumpkin Cobbler Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Oct. 30: Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6-8 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Oct. 31: Kid's Halloween Dessert Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Oct. 31: Halloween Charcuterie Board Design and Drink Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
If you have an in-person or virtual Halloween event to add to the list, email information to listings@gazette.com.