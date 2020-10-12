Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place. Check with venues for specific COVID-19 requirements.

Through Oct. 17: Historic Ghost Walk Storytelling of Pueblo's Past — 5:30-8:30 Fridays, 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, $10, free for ages 8 and younger when accompanied by an adult. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y3j36cq3.

Through Oct. 24: Miners' Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 including pre-picked pumpkin. Tickets: wmmi.org.

Through Oct. 25: The Emma Cup Costume Contest — To participate, submit an image of you decked out in your costume(s) to coffinraces@manitouchamber.com.

Through Oct. 30: Ghost Stories of Old Manitou Walking Tours — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $15 in advance, $18 day of tour; manitousprings.org/events/event-calendar.

Through Oct. 31: Old Colorado City Scarecrow Days: shopoldcoloradocity.com.

Through Oct. 31: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Road, Littleton, $8-$12. Advance tickets required: denverbotanicgardens.org.

Through Oct. 31: Haunted Lantern Tours: Fridays-Saturdays, Cave of the Winds, 100 Cave of the Winds Road, Manitou Springs, $45. Tickets required: caveofthewinds.com/plan-your-day/deals-events.

Through Oct. 31: Boo at the Zoo - Storybook Safari — Denver Zoo, 2300 Steel St., Denver, $14-$20. Tickets required: denverzoo.org/events.

Through Nov. 1: Haunted Mines — 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $20 and up. Info: hauntedmines.org.

Through Nov. 13: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Info: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.

Through Nov. 13: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $15 and up. Info: hellscreamhaunt.com.

Oct. 15-18: Telluride Horror Show - 2020 "Shelter-in-Place Edition — Go online for events.

Oct. 16, 17, 29 and 23: Ghost in the Gardens — Haunting stories of the Gardens' 100 years of history, 6-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $29-$34. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org.

Oct. 16, 17, 23, 24. 29 and 30: Victorian Horrors 2020 — 6-9 p.m., Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, $16-$18, $8 per family for virtual. Tickets required: mollybrown.org/victorian-horrors.

Oct. 17: Fall Family Festival — 2-4 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., free. Registration required: Andrea Fuller, afuller@ourwestside.org, Westside Community Center, 385-7920; facebook.com/ourwestside.org.

Oct. 17-18, Oct. 23-25, Oct. 30-31: Boo at the Zoo — 3:40-8:30 p.m., with last admission at 7:20 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/boo-at-the-zoo.

Oct. 17-31: Old Colorado City Student Art Show: Pumpkin/scarecrow coloring contest for for ages 1-11 and scarecrow art contest for ages 12-18. Complete entries can be dropped off between Oct. 17-27. Go online for details: shopoldcoloradocity.com/student-art.html.

Oct. 18: Fall Flannel Festival — Hosted by Dairy Block and Denver Milk Market with live music, pumpkin patch, seasonal foods, candy for kids and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St, Denver, free. Registration required: dairyblock.com/events.

Oct. 18: Pumpkin Cobbler Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 4-6 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Oct. 20-25: Glow at the Gardens — Luminous displays and live performers, 9:45 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $17-$21, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org.

Oct. 22-30: Pumpkin Carving Contest — For ages 3-17. Competitors should submit their pumpkin by 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo. Entries will be on display during Puebloween on Oct. 30. For details go to sdc-arts.org/museum/upcoming-events.

Oct. 23: LoDo Haunted Whiskey Society — With cocktails, walking ghost tour and more, 3-8 p.m., Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St., Suite 160, Denver, $40. Tickets required: dairyblock.com/events/seven-grand-haunted-whiskey-society.

Oct. 24: Jack-o-Lantern Carving Party — 9, 10, 11 a.m. or 1, 2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per pumpkin. Registration required: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 24: Spooktacular Brew Run — 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, $35. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/halloween.

Oct. 24: Night at the Museum — Celebrate the season with a fall stroll, 3:30-8 p.m., Alamo Square Park, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Costumes encouraged. Advance tickets required: tinyurl.com/y2fro8n5.

Oct. 24: Boo on the Bridge — With trick or treating, 4-7:30 p.m., Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, 4218 County Road 3A, Cañon City, $10 for ages 4 and older with online purchase, $12 at door, $7 for season pass holders at the door, free for children 3 and younger; 888-333-5597, royalgorgebridge.com.

Oct. 24: Black Cat Disco Ball Virtual Gala — To benefit Happy Cats Haven, 6:30-7:30 p.m., $25 or $50 with tote bag with appetizers and swag. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/y6npxmhb.

Oct. 24-25: ZooBoo — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, $5-$12. Tickets required: pueblozoo.org/zooboo.

Oct. 30: Puebloween — Treat bag, pumpkin painting, ghost stories and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Buell Children's Museum, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10, free for seniors 65 and older and military. Tickets required: sdc-arts.org/museum/upcoming_exhibit.

Oct. 30: Final Friday Art Walk with IRL Arts — Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume, 5-8 p.m., outdoors at Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, free. Registration advised: dairyblock.com/events/final-fridays/all.

Oct. 30: Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 6-8 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Oct. 30: Halloween Cocktails: Witches Brew Online Class — Hosted by The Seasoned Chef, 6-7:30 p.m., call or go online for cost. Registration required: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 6-7: Itchy-O's Hallowmass Drive in Concert Series — 6-10 p.m., former New Tech Machinery building, 1300 40th St., Denver, $113-$150. Tickets required: itchyo.com/itchyo-hallowmass-2020.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-Treat — Free candy grab bag for kids while supplies last, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Mile High Flea Market, 7007 E. 88th Ave., Denver. Admission is $3, free for ages 11 and younger; milehighfleamarket.com/en.

Oct. 31: Spooky Tales Along the Trails — 10 a.m.-noon., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per person, appropriate for ages 7 and older. Registration required: 520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Oct. 31: Halloween Book Signing with Fleur Bradley — "Midnight at the Barclay Hotel," 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 31, Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665.

Oct. 31: Kid's Halloween Dessert Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, noon-2 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Oct. 31: Halloween Charcuterie Board Design and Drink Cooking Class — Hosted by Crafted Colorado, 2-4 p.m. Go online for cost and location. Registration required: craftedcoloradoltd.com.

Oct. 31: For[A]ged Halloween Party — With Halloween cocktails specials, costume contest, 3-11 p.m., Foraged, 1825 Blake St, Denver, free admission. Registration: foragedrestaurant.com/reservations.

Oct. 31: Halloween Dueling Pianos — 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.

If you have an in-person or virtual Halloween event to add to the list, email information to listings@gazette.com.