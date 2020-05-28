It’s time to celebrate the winners of the 26th annual Gazette Best of the Springs. And it starts with our virtual party Thursday.
The traditional announcement event that draws more than 1,200 partygoers each year had been planned for April 23 at Pikes Peak Center. Unfortunately, COVID-19 changed those plans. But the party must go on.
To kick everything off, go online to gazette.com/bestof on Thursday evening and join emcees Chris Reen, Gazette president and publisher, and multiyear Best of the Springs winner Franco Pisani, chef at Paravicini’s Italian Bistro. The winners will be unveiled throughout the virtual event, which will be available to view throughout the weekend.
Gazette print subscribers will receive the 2020 magazine, filled with more than 250 categories, in their May 31 newspaper. The full results will be at gazette.com/bestof on June 1.
The 2020 Best of the Springs magazine also will be available for purchase by emailing customercare@gazette.com.
All who made at least 10 selections and added at least one comment in the voting process could win one of six free prizes. The name of one voter will be drawn for a $500 gift certificate to the Best of the Springs winner of his or her choice. Five other names also will be drawn randomly to receive $100 gift certificates.