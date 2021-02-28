Two different local broadcasters from two different TV stations announced they are leaving Colorado Springs.
On Feb. 19, KOAA-TV reporter/weekend anchor Jessica Barreto, who worked at the station for over three years, announced that she was leaving on her social media channels.
"I'm thrilled to announce that I will be starting a new job as a reporter at ActionNewsJax in Jacksonville, Florida next month,"Barreto posted. "It's been a dream of mine to report in my home state of Florida, so I couldn't wait to being this new chapter right away. Wish me luck as I begin my cross-country move in the middle of winter."
On Feb. 26, KRDO-TV reporter and "Good Morning Colorado" host Hanna Knutson, who joined the station in 2017, announced that she was leaving the station on her social media channels.
"Today is my last day on 'Good Morning Colorado,'" Knutson wrote on Facebook. "I came here 3 1/2 years ago in my little Honda Civic with big dreams. I will miss my KRDO crew and living in Souther Colorado. As for what's next, I'm taking a leap of faith and trusting in God's plan. I'm going to enjoy time off with my husband and will be sleeping in."
The departure of Knutson and Barreto comes shortly after three other local broadcasters announced they were leaving Colorado Springs. In early February, longtime KKTV anchor Dianne Derby announced that she was leaving broadcasting to work in real estate.
