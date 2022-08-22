The 2022 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo opens an all-new main entry gate on Friday to a packed 11-day schedule of music, fair food and fun joining the best from the state's ranches and farms.
It's an active sesquicentennial time for the fair's 150th year. Here's a link link to a full digital booklet of everything happening.
Opening day highlights are PRCA Ram Rodeo and a concert by the Randy Rogers Band. But the spotlight will be shining in the funniest of ways on the USA Mullet Championship judged by some celebs with that signature hair style.
On Saturday competitors will chow down on one of Pueblo's famous dishes in the Slopper Eating Championship. It's also PRCA/RAM rodeo time with a concert by country star Walker Hayes, familiar to TikTok fans for his family dance times. Other featured entertainment by Lou Gramm of Foreigner with Berlin and a ZZ Top tribute band.
Rodeo action continues on Sunday. Taking the top entertainment stage is comedy by Jim Gaffigan. Concert headliner is Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry.
Monday's Senior Day has the petting farm, livestock shows, vintage tractors, the featured stunt dog show, juggling, State Fair Museum and a hypnotist performance among others.
Tuesday, features friendly competition as groups from around the state will be signaling their bids higher and higher in support of young people who have raised the championship fair livestock. Among the bidders, the Pikes Peak Posse. Money raised during the Junior Livestock Sale often helps the young people pay their way to college or other continuing education. Frequent tears are touching as they bid farewell to the animals they raised.
The educational Moo U livestock tours continue Wednesday. Special features of the day are poetry readings, the band Calcutta at the Grandstand followed by the Ranch Rodeo, a competition featuring working cowboys. A Green Day tribute band plays at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 1: The concert headliner is rapper T.I. On another stage, an AC/DC tribute band.
A busy night Friday, Sept. 2 with The Band Perry, the Monster Truck Tour and a Selena tribute band.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Pueblo Chile Day, a second Monster Truck Tour night of action, bluegrass fiddlers, a Demo Derby and a John Denver tribute band.
Fiesta Day is Sunday, Sept. 4 and comes with parades, dancing, mariachi and more. Featured groups Celebracion de los Charros and Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Stone Temple Pilots take the stage at 7 p.m.
Closing day Monday, Sept. 5 has the full variety of special features, concerts by Firefall and, at 9:15 p.m., Sesquicentennial Fireworks.
The previously announced country group Lady A has postponed its tour appearance until State Fair 2023 as singer Charlie Kelley takes a "Journey to Sobriety."
State Fair Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 3-11 p.m., Fridays-Sunday and Labor Day, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Gate admission: $14 for ages 13 and older, $7 ages 5-12. The carnival has a $40 unlimited ride pass.