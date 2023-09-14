SATURDAY

The Indigenous history of Garden of the Gods comes alive again with the 13th annual Rock Ledge Ranch Powwow Saturday. Gates open at 10 a.m. for dancing, singing, vendors, traditions and Indian fry bread and tacos. Through 5 p.m. Admission $8, senior discounts, powwow participants free. Host Northern Drum, North High Singers, Denver; Host Southern Drum, Shield Chief, Albuquerque. Bring chairs and shade. facebook.com/RockLedgeRanchPowwow

SATURDAY

Pawtoberfest, fun in the park with your dog and cold craft brews for the humans. All to raise thousands of dollars for Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. The longtime favorite nonprofit event voted tops in the Gazette Best of the Springs. Bear Creek Regional Park. A 2-mile Dog Walk any time 9-11 a.m., agility demonstrations, contests, family activities, food trucks. Parking at Norris Penrose Event Center (1045 Lower Gold Camp Road) where the walk begins. Shuttles for the Festival begin at 9:30 a.m. hsppr.org/events/pawtoberfest-2023

SATURDAY

A No Child Left Inside Saturday at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, JL Ranch Heights. Go to Lime Kiln Parking Lot between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the park's family activities including archery, trivia, building pine cone bird feeders, learning to identify animal skulls and scat (poop) and learning all about nature. A special snack treat: making s'mores. Free, but parks pass needed to enter. cpw.state.co.us

SATURDAY

The second annual Best of the West Wings with more than 16 competitors, several serving up a variety of sauces. Even last year's winner, Flighty Fowl, will be there. 1-6 p.m. Tickets $64.01, kids 8-12 $22.53, benefits two nonprofits. Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. bestofthewestwingfest

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Denver Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show continues all weekend at the National Western Complex, the Denver Coliseum and in a huge tent area adjacent to the buildings. Free admission. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. denver.show

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

They're hoisting steins all around Colorado but this is the iconic Oktoberfest weekend: Breckenridge. 27 wild years filling the streets of Breck. Wine and beer, costumes, music and dancing, German food specialties and even a 5K trail run. Special local flavors from beverage host Breckenridge Brewery. gobreck.com/event/breckenridge-oktoberfest

SATURDAY

A fun, free family outdoor experience, Panorama Adventure Stroll, 9-11 a.m. in Panorama Park, 4940 Fenton Road. Go on scavenger hunts all around the park with activity stations including Switchbacks FC mascot Ziggy on the playground and Mount Panorama, learning all about area trails and getting questions answered by Children's Hospital Colorado staff. In the park, a Bike Park (helmet required), a Skate Park, Climbing Boulder, fitness stations and art. Reservations recommended, eventbright.com

SATURDAY

A glittery event as MAT! turns 21 with the special “Aperitivo Returns to the Garden.” The Millibo Art Theatre season is kicked off with special performances, a specially prepared buffet, cocktails and desserts in a Fun Fundraiser in their garden. 6 p.m., tickets $50. themat.org

SATURDAY

The Bines & Brews Beer Fest & Libations is 1-5 p.m. in Monument's Limbach Park and benefits Silver Key Senior Services and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, EDC and Visitor Center. Local food vendors. Tickets $25, Designated Drivers $10. Contemporary Jazz by New Vintage Jazz. trilakeschamber.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Downtown turns into a weekend fiesta, a Fiestas Patrias filled with Latin culture and traditions. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Part of Hispanic Heritage Month with music, dancing, Mexican wrestling, cars and lots of delicious food. fiestaspatriascolorado.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Get creeped out and beware of the scary clowns at the Oddity & Fear Fest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Colorado Springs Event Center 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $13, free for ages 12 and under. oddityandbizarreexpo.com

SUNDAY

The Tejon Street block from Kiowa to Pikes Peak Avenue closes down Sunday afternoon for the “Motorcycle Cannonball“ cross country endurance race of 90 pre-1933 antique motorcycles. First up, the induction of Hall of Famers to the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, noon at 19 N. Tejon St. The street closes at 2 p.m. for the Cannonball Riders' arrival at 3 p.m. Street closed until 7 p.m. Hall of Fame inductees: Arlin Fatland, 2 Wheelers MC Shop, Denver; Terry Weagel, C&E Suzuki, Colorado Springs; Jim Tagaris, Harry’s Motors, Denver. cannonballmotorcycle.com

SUNDAY

The Colorado State Finals USA BMX is Sunday in Dacono, Weld County, 113 Forest Ave. Racing at 10 a.m. Spectators welcome. Then you can try the BMX action yourself at 11 a.m. Sept. 23. Those first timers can borrow bikes and helmets and try out the track themselves. usabmx.com