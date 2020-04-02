TV and cable networks make a big splash in the fall when they debut some of their best programming. But in the Golden Age of television, each season features new star-studded shows and spring is no different.
A psychological thriller starring Chris Evans, a new period specific series from “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes and a new comedy from the minds behind “Rick and Morty” are just a few of the new shows you can take in starting in April and May.
Here are 15 new and returning series to help get you through the next two months.
“World on Fire” (Sunday, PBS) — Set in several different countries, this dramatic series traces the interwoven fates of multiple families during the first year of World War II. From the Nazi invasion of Poland, to the near disaster at Dunkirk, to the fall of Paris, viewers see the impact of the greatest war the world has ever seen.
“Belgravia” (April 12, EPIX) — “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes goes back in time again, this time to the 19th century in this adaptation of his bestselling novel that focuses on the secrets and scandals of high-society London.
“Insecure” (April 12, HBO) — Issa (Issa Rae) and her best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji), are back for a fourth season of this HBO series set in Los Angeles. Dealing with relationships, work and friends is even more complicated for Issa as she approaches her 30th birthday.
“Run” (April 12, HBO) — Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) and Domhnall Gleeson (“Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker”) star in this comedic thriller as former college sweethearts who made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied, they would drop everything and travel across America together.
“Mrs. America” (April 15, FX on Hulu) — Set in the 1970s, this series tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Championed by feminists Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne) and Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), the amendment meets a formidable opponent in a conservative from Illinois, Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett).
“What We Do in the Shadows” (April 15, FX) — This quirky dark comedy executive produced by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi returns for its second season. The show centers around four vampires living in New York.
“Beastie Boys Story” (April 24, Apple TV+) — Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell the inside and personal story of the Grammy-winning group. Filmmaker Spike Jonze, a longtime friend and collaborator, directed the documentary.
“After Life” (April 24, Netflix) — One of the best series from 2019 returns for its second season. Ricky Gervais reprises his role as Tony, a man having difficulty coping with the death of his wife in this thought-provoking comedy.
“Defending Jacob” (April 24, Apple TV+) — Chris “Captain America” Evans and Michelle Dockery (“Downtown Abbey”) star in this psychological thriller based on the bestselling novel by William Landay.
“Billions” (May 3, Showtime) — In season five, the rivalry between New York power players Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is reignited. Adding fuel to the fire is a new character, social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll).
“Solar Opposites” (May 8, Hulu) — Created by Justin Roiland (co-creator of “Rick and Morty”) and Mike McMahan (former writer’s assistant on “Rick and Morty”), this animated series focuses on the lives of four aliens who crash-land in a suburban American town.
“I Know This Much is True” (May 10, HBO) — Mark Ruffalo stars as identical twin brothers Dominik and Thomas Birdsey in this family drama. Complex, riveting and at times heartbreaking, this limited series is based on the novel of the same name by Wally Lamb.
“The Great” (May 15, Hulu) — Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this off-kilter, semi- historical comedy that follows the rise of Catherine the Great in 18th-century Russia.
”Hightown” (May 17, Starz) — Set in Cape Cod, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent has her life thrown into chaos when she discovers a body on the beach.
“Snowpiercer (May 31, TNT) — Based on the film by Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), this series chronicles the inhabitants of the Great Ark Train, Snowpiercer, who have been on the train for almost seven years. Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) and Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”) star.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.