FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The ageless 1975 Halloween cult fun endures with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," shadowcast by actors as it is shown on the screen at Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St. 7 p.m. Survival packets help the audience follow the action, the Time Warp and the Virgins Survival. Tickets $25 and VIP $75: jkproco.com/events/ Arriving as its raunchy self a week later at Lulu's Downstairs in Manitou.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Play to your heart's content at Rocky Mtn. Pinball Showdown and Gameroom Expo. Hundreds of games, classic and new. Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows, 10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree. Play just for fun or in one of the tournaments. Buy your own pinball. Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission tickets: pinballshowdown.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
So familiar to veterans, Vietnam Helicopter Showcase, a traveling museum, this weekend, Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Including a UH-1 Huey. Meet pilots, too. Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Tickets in advance: wingsmuseum.org
SATURDAY
There are always hours of things to do at Scheels on InterQuest. Even more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during Balltoberfest as they raise donations for new sports balls for CSPD officers to give out to youngsters from their cruisers during shifts. Activities include Touch-a-Truck, meeting police officers and playing hockey with Avalanche Street Hockey Experience.
SATURDAY
So many fun activities and costume events this season and here's a fun one in Cañon City, spectacular trick or treating at Boo at the Bridge, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, 4-7:30 p.m. $11/person in-advance online, $13/person (4 and older) at the door. Their eighth annual Spooktacular with treats and entertainment. tickets.royalgorgebridge.com/webstore/shop/viewItems.aspx?cg=RGBTIX&c=RGBC For a long list of events including trunk or treats: tinyurl.com/bdz3duht
SATURDAY
Lutefisk, lefse and meatballs await at the 13th annual Viking Fair Bazaar & Brunch presented by Fjellheim Lodge, Sons of Norway. The bazaar has a selection of baked goods, gifts, arts and crafts. Brunch $10. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St. sonsofnorwaycs.com/events.html
SATURDAY
Two special fall festivals with shopping and activities fill the day, across town from each other, Fallidays in Old Colorado City and October Fun Fest at First & Main Town Center. Fallidays are noon to 5 p.m. and centered around Bancroft Park with music and live entertainment. Pumpkin patch, corn hole, face painting and stilt walking, dancing witches, scarecrows, cider and hot chocolate. Free. facebook.com/events/1517186195366182. At First & Main Town Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain ZooMobile at 10, a kids and dogs costume contest, face painting,The Black Rose Band at 1 p.m. Free. firstandmaintowncenter.com
SATURDAY
How do those ghost hunters do their work? From 4-6 p.m. Saturday, it's Paranormal Ghost Investigators with Proving Paranormal Research Society at Woodland Park Public Library, 218 Midland Ave. chamberorganizer.com
SATURDAY
"Ghost Fish: The Legend of the Lake" — Theatre on the Trail, the interactive theater treat, moves to Bear Creek Nature Center at 10 a.m. with new groups every 15 minutes until 2 p.m. Groups move along the trail from scene to scene. For tickets, $15, call Bear Creek Park, (719) 520-6387.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Learn how every type of music makes up The Soundtrack of Your Life with Molly Lord in this two-day experience presented by Bemis School of Art at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 818 Pelham Place. Choose the music for outcomes you seek in six human behavior patterns. 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. $160. artschool.csfineartscenter.org/events/a72-tuned-in-the-soundtrack-of-your-life-with-molly-lord
SUNDAY
Halloween fun for the pups, Barks and Boos Fall Fest at Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare, 6540 Vincent Drive. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and its free. All the doggos can get dressed up for the HOWL-O-WEEN Pup Parade and Costume Contest. Police K-9s at 2 p.m. Barks and Boos Fall Fest on Facebook.
SUNDAY
A fun-filled unique evening starring two favorite things, Beer and Hymns at The Wild Goose Meeting House, with Matt Holtzman and Blessing Yemi Mobolade. 7-9 p.m., 401 N. Tejon St. wildgoosemeetinghouse.com
SUNDAY
Fall Harvest at Ahavah Farm Nursery and Garden Center, 4-7 p.m., 7545 Log Road, Peyton. Family activities, food trucks, bonfire and s'mores, bounce house. Old-fashioned farming. On Facebook.