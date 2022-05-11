THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The Do Portugal Circus, a traveling big-top entertainment from Mexico, continues this weekend near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 400 S. Sierra Madre St. No animals, but humans performing, aerial acrobats, jugglers, clowns, a Globe of Death and magic acts. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $16.64-55.47. doportugalcircususa.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
It's the garden event for locals every year: the Horticultural Art Society Spring Plant Sale. Members will be on hand to answer questions and offer gardening education as visitors buy plants that are native to the area or just right for area growing conditions. Sales are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday this weekend and next at the Cottage, 224 Mesa Road in Monument Valley Park. HAS has three public gardens in the park. hasgardens.org/plant-sale
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Experience a Taste of Iceland in spots all around Denver with food, music, cocktails, film, literature and more. The only thing they couldn't bring is the Northern Lights. Find the culture of Iceland in free events at Globe Hall, Mercantile, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Landmark's Chez Artiste Theatre, and Ironworks. A culinary experience at Coohills is prix-fixe menu for $80. The schedule: inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-denver
SATURDAY
It's the largest one-day food drive in the country, gathering many millions of pounds of nonperishable food, like peanut butter or soup or rice or beans, for hungry people, those with food insecurity. Fill sturdy bags to put by the mailbox for the letter carrier to pick up during the annual Stamp Out Hunger drive. All food stays in the community and locally it's delivered to Care and Share Food Bank for distribution. nalc-info.org/food-drive
SATURDAY
Sing your favorite songs at the top of your lungs and not one person will object. Because no one can hear you as they dance and sing their own top hits in the Manitou Silent Disco in Soda Springs Park. It kicks off with live music by Starburn and a Food Truck Rally from 4 to 6 p.m., followed from 7 to 10 p.m. by Silent Disco, which has a $20 ticket, $15 for students and under 18. manitousprings.org/silent-disco-and-food-truck-rally
SATURDAY
A delicious Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Lecture Series presentation: Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, 2–3 p.m. A perfect way to salute National BBQ Month, author Adrian Miller, "The Soul Food Scholar," and local celebrity chef Brother Luck. Free but registration required: give.cspm.org/event/lecture-series-2022/e377627
SATURDAY
Goat Yoga and a beer! This Saturday event makes you chuckle! Bring your yoga mat to Goat Patch Brewing Company, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., #123, $30. Register for 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m. And after yoga a $3 off coupon for their beer. facebook.com/events/675662213578251
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Two weekend days for fitness expos. On Saturday, Colorado Springs SCHEELS hosts a free Health and Fitness Expo with exercise classes, gyms, local vendors, family activities and health care facilities. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register for classes: scheels.com/cshealthandfitnessexpo. On Sunday, limber up for a workout day at the Colorado Springs Fitness Expo. Try out some classes, chat with fitness trainers and clubs and see what local vendors have available. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. Free. coloradospringsfitnessexpo.com
SUNDAY
Food trucks, music, family fun, summer information and resources for teens at Sunday at the Stadium, Vibes UCHealth, 4385 Tutt Blvd. Free, noon to 4 p.m. Hosted by Forge Evolution, formerly Teen Court. Pre-register for prizes: forgeevolution.org/signature-events/sunday-at-the-stadium
SUNDAY
Go hungry to the 719 Battle of The Food Trucks, more than 30 cooking teams fixing their delicious best. Vote for the best samples. Sponsored by Phil Long Dealerships, it's a benefit for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Live music and a beer garden. General admission of $30 includes 10 sampling tickets per person. Children under 5 free. No pets. Advance ticket holders admitted at 11 a.m., others at 12:30 p.m. kxrmtix.ticketfill.com/index.php?index_type=promo-detail&h=8616764
SUNDAY
The beloved Cripple Creek Donkeys return from pasture today at 11 a.m. for their spring and summer home roaming the streets of the town as they have since the mining days. The adorable furry creatures can be guaranteed to bray for visitors to share some healthy treats. Two new rescue donkeys are joining the herd. Donkey Derby Day, Aug. 13, they'll be racing...or maybe not if that's what they decide... during the 91st annual festival. twomilehighclub@gmail.com