FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Party time at Colorado Springs Oktoberfest, the 10th annual at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd. Bands and dancing, wiener dog races, stein hoisting contest, costumes, beer school, wine tastings, food vendors and more. Free admission, $10 parking. csoktoberfest.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A time of the year with heavenly smells as Pueblo chiles are roasted, sometimes with garlic, during the Chile & Frijoles Festival downtown on the city's Union Avenue. Stock up for the year and try green chile dishes here, too. Music everywhere, street vendors, a Chihuahua Parade, fresh produce, hot air balloon fest, and chili and salsa competitions. pueblochilefestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
It's all things Colorado outdoors, the 14er Fest in Buena Vista. Fishing, cycling, running, 4-wheeling and more. Motorized and non-motorized trail action. See 14erfest.org
SATURDAY
Artists in Colorado Springs are opening their studios for visitors to watch them at work in the Art All Around project. Its focus is to "connect art enthusiasts directly to the artists themselves." Open to all artists, free to visitors. The first studio tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. See the map and inaugural artists: sites.google.com/view/csartallaround/home
SATURDAY
A new Green Box Farm and Art Market, 2-6 p.m. at the Farm Stand, 6990 Lake St., in Green Mountain Falls. Here's the list of goodies: fresh produce, eggs, cheese, flowers, grains, bread, jam and stoneware and pottery. greenboxarts.org
SATURDAY
A free day at all 417 National Parks and Colorado has four: Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of the Gunnison. It will be a busy day and timed entry should be set up at nps.gov.
SATURDAY
Two Harvest Fests this weekend. One is a visit to one of the city's first homes, the 1873 McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave., and includes jazz, arts and crafts, food, antique cars and horticulture, as well as tours of the museum. Free admission. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. mcallisterhouse.org. Another is Saturday and Sunday at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Cañon City, with wines, music, fresh produce, chile roasting and arts and crafts. Free. abbeywinery.com
SATURDAY
The seventh annual Manitou Springs Heritage Brew Festival benefits Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 1-5 p.m. in Soda Springs Park. Bands, 24 brewers and food. VIP entry at noon. Tickets $5-49 at manitouspringsheritagecenter.org/heritagebrewfest/
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
They're characters in wood, some whimsical, some realistic, and can be seen at the All Caricature Wood Carving show, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St. Classes will be taught both days by Caricature Carving Association members. The winners of annual national carving competitions will be on display. Weekend admission $5, kids free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. cca-carvers.org/CarvinTheRockies/ctr-home.htm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Warbirds take to the sky for the Pikes Peak Regional Air Show at Colorado Springs Airport and there are more to see up close on the ground at the National Museum of WWII Aviation. A benefit for the museum and two others: Fort Carson 4th Infantry Museum and Peterson Air and Space Museum. F-35A and EA-18G Growler Demonstration Teams. Show information and tickets: pprairshow.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A perfect time to enjoy Mueller State Park, the Friends of Mueller State Park Fall Art Show. Artists donate a portion of the sales to the Friends organization and its work. See art in the Visitors Center, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and at friendsofmuellersp.com/fall-art-show
SUNDAY
Head to Falcon High School for a big Meridian Harvest Festival with something for everyone. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. What's happening: 130 vendors and businesses, 19 food trucks, live music, family pictures, henna tattoos, arts and crafts, a men's lounge with podcasting. m.facebook.com/events/
SUNDAY
Six Feet Under Horror Fest will try its scary best to make you hide your eyes. Watch selected flicks, vote on the scariest and try for prizes. The horror fest is a project of El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly at RoadHouse Cinemas, 3030 N. Nevada Ave. For times: roadhousecinemas.com/movie-theater/coloradosprings