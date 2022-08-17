FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Three days of "Opa" cheers and souvlaki: It's the annual Greek Festival, Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road. Watch traditional Greek dances and learn some of those steps yourself. So much delicious food to try: gyros, Pastichio, Spanakopita, Tiropitas, baklava and Loukoumathes (doughnut holes). Shop the Greek market, too. 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. amgoc.org/pdf/greek_festival/2022%20Flyer.pdf
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
So that's what they do with all those plentiful veggies everyone tries to give away. It's the Boulder Creek Hometown Festival's Great Zucchini Race. Makes you laugh out loud. Children of all ages will design and decorate those giants, add some wheels and race them down a ramp. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Across the way at the festival on the creek, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, arts and crafts, craft beer garden, classic cars and motorcycles, live performances, a food court and an area for the kids. bceproductions.com/boulder-creek-hometown-festival
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Comic Con fills the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend with actors from TV, movies and cartoons, cosplay, action, autographs, comic books, collectibles and more. Familiar celebrities from "Clerks," "Star Wars," pro wrestling, "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Cobra Kai," and "Titans" among the many. A Kids Con story time by the library folks. Times and tickets: cscomiccon.com/tickets
SATURDAY
Street art in Knob Hill Urban Arts District offers something unusual this weekend with BTS Culturefest, where artist SLOW@trashjuice719 "blows up a wall" with a live mural. The group is creating their mile of murals along Platte Avenue. Check it out noon to 5 p.m., 2331 E. Platte Ave.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
The Salute to American Veterans Rally moves to Woodland Park this year with the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall and exhibits at Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley Road. Motorcycle ride with Colorado State Patrol escort on Saturday morning from Woodland Park High School to Cripple Creek, returning to Woodland Park for Veterans Remembrance ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee $10 per bike. Beer garden and activities. theveteransrally.org
SATURDAY
Banjos, food and vendors at Pickin' on the Divide Music Festival in Monument's Limbach Park, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Colorado bluegrass by Tenderfoot Bluegrass, 11 a.m.; John Spengler & Friends, 12:15 p.m.; WireWood Station, 1:30; Hickabee, 3:30; Ashtōnz, 4:45. No smoking or pets. pickinonthedivide.com
SATURDAY
Here's the newest summer family festival, SoCoLibation Fest, noon to 8 p.m. at Pathfinder Park Event Center, 6655 Colorado 115 in Florence. Craft brews, cider, spirits and wine for the grown-ups. Bounce houses, live animals, educational programs and fun vendors for the kids. Food and live music. Free sober trolley: Florence Brewing Co., Penrose Park, Macon Plaza in Cañon City. socolibationfest.com
SATURDAY
COVID got in the way of a June concert, so America the Beautiful Chorus brings its "Happy Together" barbershop sounds here this weekend. Two concerts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Tickets $15, $18 at the door, children 12 and under are free. Tickets sold for the June performance good for Saturday's. atbchorus.com
SATURDAY
Panorama Park in the city's Southeast, the largest city park renovation, is reopened with festivities, music, art, skatepark demonstrations, sports clinics and amazing new playgrounds. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.,4540 Fenton Road.
SATURDAY
The last of the summer's free Family Days at Western Museum of Mining & Industry, with all the big outdoor machinery operating. The Yellow Jacket Stamp Mill crushes ore to find gold. There's a 100-year-old Osgood Steam Shovel and a Porter Air Trammer. Regular admission inside the museum. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.wmmi.org
SATURDAY
Fly in or drive in to the annual free SilverWest AirFest at Westcliffe. Vintage and modern planes, a pancake breakfast 8–10 a.m., live music, arts and crafts. Butler Field at the SilverWest C08 Airport.visitwetmountainvalley.com/event/silverwest-air-fest-2
SATURDAY
A Western Heritage Day celebration in Mueller State Park, Divide, offers a fun family time of history and activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dress Western if you'd like for pony rides, a stick horse rodeo, Dutch oven cooking, gold panning, cowboys, live animals and pioneer crafts. cpw.state.co.us