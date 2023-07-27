THURSDAY

Sample yummy food, along with local brews and coffees from more than 80 local businesses at Taste of Pikes Peak, 5 p.m. VIP tables, 6-9 p.m. in Park Union, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. at Vermijo, near the Olympic & Paralympic Museum. Music by SofaKillers. Presented by the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association, $64.29. Tickets: tasteofpikespeak.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

A special Ute Pass festival for 85 years, it's the history-filled Bronc Day Western celebration at Gazebo Lake Park in Green Mountain Falls. On Friday night, a barn dance from 7-9 p.m. and Porkbutt BBQ. Saturday begins with pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. before the 10 a.m. "Ute Pass: Past, Present and Future!" parade with participants in costume. During the day, family activities and vendors, food trucks and the traditional pie contest. broncdayfestival.org

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

This one is lots of fun. The Youth Rep Ensemble dances and sings to "Footloose" at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. They move it out in a setting in a small town that doesn't even allow dancing. Lots of familiar music. Tickets and times: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/footloose

FRIDAY

Join the city's Park and Recreation Month events at the free Music in the Park & Community Fair, 5-8 p.m. at Piñon Valley Park. Music, a beer garden and prizes. For more information, use the scan at coloradosprings.gov/parkandrecmonth

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Maybe you've heard or heard of some of these musicians, maybe not. But the Denver Underground Music Showcase is the time to check out musicians as you go from stage to stage all along Broadway from 6th Avenue to Alameda. You might even discover a new favorite. Donations to Youth on Record, a nonprofit supporting new musicians. For tickets and a full schedule: undergroundmusicshowcase.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

As they say, “Get Yur Ass Up the Pass” to Fairplay for the 74th Burro Days and its burro races, llama races, outhouse race and kid's pack dog races. A whole family weekend with a parade, arts and food vendors, music and a cowboy church. burrodays.org

FRIDAY-AUG. 6

Special Colorado Day observances await for the state's 147th birthday. A free interactive Capitol Hill scavenger hunt runs Friday to Aug. 6. Clues by phone connect Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum, History Colorado and the Colorado Capitol grounds. Register for the scavenger hunt at bit.ly/3NMLN7n. Tuesday is the big day with free, self-guided tours of The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., 9:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. History Colorado festivities are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1200 Broadway. Tours of the Colorado State Capitol building, 200 E. Colfax Ave., are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include a trip to the dome. Included are themed presentations, book signings by local authors and more. historycolorado.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Members of the Pikes Peak Water Garden Society open their yards for a Pond Tour and they will be hosts, answering water garden questions for visitors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A free weekend treat, just download and print the map packet for visits to the various sites. ppwgs.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Pikes Peak Whittlers, a local organization since 1982, share their woodcarving art and skills during their annual show, sale and competition at the Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission $5, $4 for seniors and military, Scouts in uniform free. pikespeakwhittlers.com

SATURDAY

A page from Manitou Springs history comes alive during a free Vintage Baseball Game played with 1864 rules at Roger Maestas Field, 60 Beckers Lane, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. manitouspringsheritagecenter.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Eat your veggies and learn all about them at VegFest Colorado on Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus and 100 vendors also in adjoining Turnhalle event center. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Speakers include nutritionists, vegan chefs including JL Fields, athletes and even a vegan veterinarian. Tickets: vegfestco.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Art by 100 artists in a beautiful mountain location: Evergreen SummerFest at Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. $5 admission benefits art programs. Music, food trucks and special children's craft areas. evergreenarts.org/summerfest-2023

SATURDAY-AUG. 6

The Elbert County Fair has an amazing history: 89 years. In Kiowa, it has all the longtime favorites that make county fairs a tradition. Young people and their livestock, a queen, horse showmanship, a Bulls, Broncs & Buckaroos Rodeo and an Aug. 6 parade. elbertcountyfair.com