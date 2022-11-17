THURSDAY

Original spiritual jazz by The Hennessy 6 for The Simple Voice of Mt. Carmel for veterans, 6:30 p.m. at the City Auditorium. $25. onesimplevoice.ticketleap.com

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum has reopened downtown at 19 N. Tejon St., upstairs. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. themotorcyclemuseum.com and Facebook.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The spirit of the holiday and beautiful decorating ideas in five professionally decorated homes during Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour. Presented by Tri-Lakes Women's Club to benefit community nonprofits. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Artwork raffle and gift shop. $30 for one, $55 for two. joysoftheseasonht.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Year 10 for the holiday Vintage Market Days, "Pile on the Merry," at Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. all three days and tickets for admission good for all three. Vendors are local and national. Live music and there's food to buy. events.humanitix.com

FRIDAY

Denver Christkindlmarket, named one of the top 10 Christmas markets in the U.S. by USA Today, opens. An authentic German market in Civic Center Park, where it's joined this year by the Mile High Tree, the tallest digital tree in the country. christkindlmarketdenver.com

FRIDAY

Three Denver area drive-through light displays open this weekend: Christmas in Color at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Water World in Federal Heights and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora. Christmasincolor.net

FRIDAY-JAN. 1

Magic of Lights, a mile-long drive-through holiday lights display with life-size characters, opens at Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain. 5:30-10 p.m. One admission per carload starting at $20. MagicoLights.com/ColoradoSprings

SATURDAY

Something new for those Led Zeppelin fans, Zeppelin Alive, led by former Zoso guitarist John McDonald. Four musicians and a female lead. $15, 7 p.m., doors at 6, Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, stargazerstheatre.com/product/zeppelin-alive-nov-19

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The annual Christmas Open House at Dutch Heritage Gardens in Larkspur., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Acres of poinsettias. Wholesale prices. 11901 E. Palmer Divide Ave. On Facebook.

SUNDAY

Hear Joe Johnson and the Springstown Shakers, headed for the International Blues Competition after winning the local challenge. An IBC Send-Off Party presented by Pikes Peak Blues Community helps fund their trip to the competition in Memphis, Tenn., in January. Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., 1-5 p.m., $10. pikespeakblues.org

SUNDAY

Opening weekend for Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition, bringing his works close up and life sized for viewing. Through Jan. 15, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Denver's Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E. Second Ave. $22.50 per adult, $18.30 per child. Tour audio guided phone app. Reservations: chapelsistine.com/exhibits/denver