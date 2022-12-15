THURSDAY-SATURDAY
"A Christmas Carol" told six different ways is on the road to Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park at 7 p.m. Funky Little Theater Co., 2 and 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $10-25, funkylittletheater.org.
THURSDAY-DEC. 24
Santa's Wonderland is a busy place at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. Free photos with Santa as well as games and crafts. Reservations at basspro.com/santa and cabelas.com/santa.
FRIDAY
Las Posadas, Spanish for "The Inns," is a traditional Mexican Christmas procession of Joseph and Mary in search of a safe place for the birth of baby Jesus. They walk from place to place, turned away after singing a song requesting shelter. Finally successful, there is a celebration with Mexican hot chocolate and tamales. Food for purchase from Los Vela #2 Food Truck. 6 p.m. at Helen Hunt Campus, 917 E. Moreno Ave. Open to all.
FRIDAY
Singer-songwriter Brandon Henderson turns 40 jamming with musical friends at The Black Sheep: Jake Loggins, Taylor Biskup, Austin Johnson, Dean Woodward, Noah Mast, Nick Smith. 7 p.m. Tickets: blacksheeprocks.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The 20th annual Community Christmas Concert, with donations benefiting Tri-Lakes Cares and the Tri-Lakes Music Association Scholarship Fund, is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Palmer Ridge High School Auditorium in Monument. Free admission. trilakesmusic.org
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Walk through the Christmas Light Festival of 100,000 lights at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 6-8 p.m. Place for photo ops. $5 per family donation and non-perishable food donations. 7400 Tudor Road.
SATURDAY
A meet and greet with adoptable rescue dogs from National Mill Dog Rescue, noon to 3 p.m. Sip hot chocolate and spend time with furry ones at the Engel & Völkers-sponsored holiday adoption event, 5214 N. Nevada Ave., in University Village. 719-358-9707.
SATURDAY
A 40-year tradition bringing Christmas to families in need, the Bob Telmossé Christmas Giveaway, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
SATURDAY
The Colorado Springs Christmas Bird Count all around the area continues with Saturday's Aiken Audubon Bird Count at Bear Creek Nature Center, 8:30 a.m.-noon. This nature project dates back to 1901 and provides necessary data about winter birds across the country. Reservations, $5 donation at communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/nature-center-programs.
SATURDAY
Join 30 other cities in this most unusual holiday musical tradition, Phil Kline's Unsilent Night, hosted at 5 p.m. in Bancroft Park by Mark Jakusovszky. Following a route around Old Colorado City, participants will be the performers, playing their parts from one of four tracks simultaneously on boomboxes with cassette, CD or Mp3. Or, a little less surreal, download the music or the app to a smartphone and use the Bluetooth mobile speaker. Wear holiday lights if you'd like. Reservations: fb.me/e/2opBDPt5X
SATURDAY
Enjoy A Holiday Extravaganza featuring the talented students and faculty from The Colorado Springs Conservatory in "A Celebration of Our Present and Glimpse Into Our Future." Ent Center for the Arts, Chapman Foundation Recital Hall, 2 and 7 p.m. Reservations: BIT.LY/EXTRAVAGANZ
SATURDAY
Young readers love her books and they and their families can meet Dian Curtis Regan at the Meet the Author program presented by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., 1 p.m. Admission $5, free for youth under age 18. Reserve a seat at ppld.org/friends
SUNDAY
So much holiday fun, Beer & Carols, 7 p.m. at Wild Goose Meeting House, home of the popular Beer & Hymns. Sing along at 401 N. Tejon St. See Beer & Carols on Facebook.