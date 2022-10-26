THURSDAY-SATURDAY
What fun, from Ormao Dance Company. Get your tickets for a 7:30 p.m. dance performance and 2 hours before it starts they'll let you know the downtown location. It's a Mystery Tour for the end of Arts Month, which invited people to try something new. Tickets on eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Special Halloween nights at area zoos. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Boo at the Zoo, Friday, Sunday and Monday, has timed entry. $24.75. Tickets and available times: cmzoo.org. Pueblo ZooBoo on Saturday has a costume parade, activities and lots of sustainable candy. Admission $14, children $5, tickets and available times: pueblozoo.org/zooboo. Denver Zoo Trick-or-Treat-Trail with eight candy stations and a Monster Mash Dance. $20, 5:30-8:30 p.m. all weekend, denverzoo.org/events/wildfall/#BATZ.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Ideas for the home at The Springs Home Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No admission. Colorado Springs Event Center, 3950 Palmer Park Blvd.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Bids are wrapping up for the monthlong Manitou Art Center's 2022 Big Loud Silent Auction, the signature fundraiser. Participating regional and local artists receive 50% of proceeds for sale of their works. manitouartcenter.org 513 Manitou Ave.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Come night time, the car wash is haunted. From 6:30-9 p.m.folks can take their cars through the Tsunami Haunted Tunnel at Big Splash, 5760 N. Academy Blvd., and spooky creatures will do their jobs while raising money for Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, $20. bigsplashcarwash.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Two special weekend events at the Space Foundation Discovery Center. Friday's is a Family Star Party: Planet Watching. Learn all about the planets and how to recognize them in the night skies. Mobile Earth + Space Observatory, a “science center on wheels” with telescopes is part of the experience. Free outdoor telescope time, discounted Discovery Center activities indoors. 6:30-8:30 p.m., 4425 Arrowswest Drive, discoverspace.org. Saturday is a Mad Science Day Halloween celebration with a chemistry magic show, 3D printing and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10, children 4-15 $5. spacefoundation.org
SATURDAY
Three 5K races with great names: Creepy Crawl, Turkey Trot and Jingle Jog. And all to benefit YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. Register for all three before Saturday's race along Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trail and it's swag bag time. tinyurl.com/3vrc2vky
SATURDAY
The city's newest park area is the site of a Southeast Fall Festival starting at noon. Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road, will be filled with activities, a petting zoo, farmers market, trunk-or-treating, live music and food trucks. Costumes welcome. On Facebook.
SATURDAY
Families are invited to learn about local history through special stories and art activities in an interactive stroll through the Pioneers Museum, 215 S.Tejon St., from 2 to 5 p.m. A special one is about The Pumpkin Man, whose statue is right outside, and you can make pumpkin art, too. Costumes welcome. The Family Fall Crawl will have timed entrances, $5 tickets at give.cspm.org.
SATURDAY
A weirdly wild and fun Manitou Springs tradition returns, Emma Crawford Coffin Race and Festival, 10 a.m., parade at noon, after-party 2-5 in Soda Springs Park. Shuttle service from DMV at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road to Manitou. emmacrawfordfestival.com
SATURDAY
The perfect spot for Halloween weekend, the huge 103-year-old City Auditorium. And the perfect host, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, a man well versed in scary, horror film! Family trunk-or-treating at 10 a.m. And then the main event at 6 p.m., Kelly's Halloween Ball: A Carnival of Curiosities and a really-old-building's Tunnel of Terror. Tickets on eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Fright at the Boo!seum and free admission for kids trick-or-treating in costume at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum. Finish line at the Flame Café. usopm.org/booseum.