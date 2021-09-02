THURSDAY-SUNDAY
That awesome and extremely photogenic annual migration of thousands of birds is the focus of the 10th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival in Steamboat Springs. Learn about the Greater Sandhill Cranes as you see the birds, go on guided tours, see films and hear from naturalists and experts. New this year, Friday's Tour de Cranes bike tour on the Core Trail along the Yampa River. coloradocranes.org/2021-yampa-valley-crane-festival
FRIDAY
Gourmet treats, prizes and art experiences are part of an always fun First Friday Downtown, 5-8 p.m. Show your digital Popsicle Promenade Passport at participating venues to receive dessert samples and other goodies. Tickets $10 at downtowncs.com/event/popsicle
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A beautiful start to a holiday weekend, "The Language of Flowers" at Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. A Garden Club of America flower show. Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. gardenclubofdenver.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A muddy good time this weekend at the Glenwood Caverns' "Mudslide Festival." Music, including by Flo Muddy & the Downhill Disaster. Muddy chocolate treats and a Dunk Tank Mud Bath. glenwoodcaverns.com
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Several weekend events for auto lovers. Down in Alamosa, Friday to Sunday, the 40th annual Early Iron Festival with cruising around, pinstriping and hot rods, earlyironclub.com. On Saturday in Westcliffe, the High Altitude Horsepower Car Show, full of everything four-wheeled from antique and vintage to hot rods and muscle cars. Pancake breakfast, quilt show and vendors. westcliffecarshow.com. The annual Loveland Thunder in the Rockies Bike Rally for motorcycles has been rescheduled for 2022.
SATURDAY
It's "Cornhole for a Cause" and the challenges are on. A cornhole tournament with youth, teen and adult teams is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. All the action at Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain, where there's plenty of space for picnics during the tournament. Tickets to compete in cornhole: facebook.com/events/4203962716356211
SATURDAY-MONDAY
A "plein air" mountain art tradition fills the weekend as "Victor Celebrates the Arts." Artists from around the country, professionals and nonprofessionals, will be working at locations around Victor and competing for cash prizes. Works available for sale. Also judged and available, the Young at Art works. Watch the artists 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Headquarters: Victor Elks Lodge, 181 N. 3rd St. victorcelebratesthearts.org/event-schedule
SATURDAY-MONDAY
The longtime Labor Day Commonwheel Art Festival returns with art booths and original music in Manitou Springs' Memorial Park. A perfect time to visit with the artists while you shop. Entertainment for the kids includes giant soap bubbles at the MAT booth. Free parking at Fields Park, 101 El Paso Blvd., with shuttles to the festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. all three days. Masks when indoors. Video: peakradar.com/event/2021-labor-day-festival
SATURDAY-MONDAY
Celebrating 30 years of “Art for Everyone,” Denver's Cherry Creek Arts Festival is moving from July to Labor Day with an outstanding lineup of juried artists originally chosen for the canceled 2020 festival. Social distancing safety precautions in place as the festival is relocated from Cherry Creek North to the creekside area of Cherry Creek Shopping Center on First Avenue. Free with timed-entry tickets. 10 a.m. except for a special senior and accessibility entry each morning at 9 a.m. Reserve free tickets: cherrycreekartsfestival.org. For Sunday and Monday, the Denver Chalk Art Festival will be in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center’s northwest parking lot at University and 1st.
When we say it's a big arrival in Colorado, he's gigantic. It's the famous Union Pacific Steam Engine Big Boy 4014 at the end of his national tour. He weighs 1.2 million pounds! He made whistle-stops cross country before crossing into Colorado at Kit Carson on Sunday, then Hugo, Deer Trail, Strasburg, and ultimately 39th & Wynkoop in Denver where he'll be on display until Tuesday when he goes home to Cheyenne, Wyo. up.com
NOTE: Check websites for any last-minute changes or cancellations because of COVID.