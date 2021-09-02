Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.