FRIDAY-SEPT. 25
A perfect way to get ideas or just to dream as the 2022 Parade of Homes opens this weekend. Runs Wednesdays through Sundays through Sept. 25. The 68th annual Parade of Homes has homes from $500,000 to over $3,000,000 in Cordera, Wolf Ranch, Forest Lakes, Winsome, Timber Ridge, Cathedral Pines, Meridian Ranch and Northgate. Everyone has an opportunity to vote on awards for their favorites. For tickets: springsparade.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Serious guitarists and jazz music aficionados know exactly why this is such a special weekend and the only one of its kind in the world: Rocky Mountain Archtype Festival in Olde Town Arvada. This beautiful guitar is considered one of the most difficult to build and its sound is like no other. More than 30 archtype craftsmen will demonstrate their art and show their work. There are workshops and clinics and music all around town day and night. Headquartered at Hilton Garden Inn. archtopfestival.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The clans are heading for the Celtic Capital of America and the exciting, long-running Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival, a September tradition for 46 years in Estes Park. Days and nights filled with traditional Celtic music and dancing, marching, athletic competition, bag pipe bands, a Tattoo, jousting and so much more. A rare opportunity to see the distinctive Highland cattle. The rousing festival parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday down Main Street. scotfest.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A three-day festival of music concerts, the car culture and camping out at Alpine Horizon, A Gridlife Festival, at Pikes Peak International Raceway. Race cars, drifters on a crazy cart drifting course, a full slate of guest drivers and more. alpinehorizonfestival.com
SATURDAY
Country star Jake Owen sings about loading up everyone and hitting the road in a VW van. There will be a bunch of lovable vintage VWs hitting the road to Buses at the Brewery, Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. They'll cruise through the area Saturday morning and park on Ivywild School grounds starting with the 11 a.m. show combined with Red Baron Oktoberfest, Solsage beer brots, root beer floats, Spark Beer and barbecue. Music, tie dyes and voting for your personal favorite VWs. bristolbrewing.com
SATURDAY
Switchbacks soccer is so much fun to watch and there's even something more Saturday at the end of the 7 p.m. Detroit City FC game at Weidner Field: the annual Guns and Hoses match between Colorado Springs police and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The competition honors fallen El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery and proceeds benefit All Clear Foundation supporting emergency responders. Tickets at the box office, 111 W. Cimarron St., or online. switchbacksfc.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The historic Black Forest Log School is 100 and its Centennial Celebration on Saturday includes 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. tours of the schoolhouse, a 5 p.m. quilt show in the Community Center and 3:30 p.m. children’s games from the 1920s in the Log School Park. Money raised goes to maintain the building at Black Forest and Shoup roads that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Chinking between ponderosa pine logs will be replaced. On Sunday, the Quilt Show fundraiser in the Community Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., has $5 tickets. weareblackforest.com/log-school-100
SATURDAY
For everyone of all ages, come be creative and just have fun at the free What If...Festival of Innovation filling six city blocks. Turn into an artist, learn their history from Ute Indians, enjoy music, try poetry, see Cool Science, learn about honeybees, more than 100 things to participate in. Tejon Street and Cascade Avenue will be closed from Colorado to Vermijo avenues and filled with activities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Food trucks and a beer garden, too. whatif-festival.org
SATURDAY
Cornhole competition fills America the Beautiful Park and benefits three area nonprofits. It's the third annual Broadmoor Rotary Club tournament and these competitors are playing for a cash first prize. 9 a.m. check in, 10 a.m. start. Registration open at Scoreholio app, Broadmoor Rotary Cornhole Tournament.
SATURDAY
Dress up and Light Up the Night for a Taste of Old Colorado City, 6-10 p.m., along Colbrunn Court. Samples of food from OCC restaurants, beer and wine, music and dancing. $40-55 on eventbrite.com. Special lighted street beside Bancroft Park.
SATURDAY
The little burros are racing at noon today at noon in the Victor Pack Burro Race. Family activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No dog visitors today because of the burros. More info at stcfg.com, the community nonprofit that benefits from the special day.